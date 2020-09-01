Aubrey O'Day Fat-Shamed -- Fires Back With Real Sexy Snaps!

Aubrey O'Day is not having it. Unflattering photos that were supposed to be her have gone viral, but the singer is not just going to accept all the criticisms she has heard ever since.

O'Day is not going to just sit back and be called both fat and fake when the reality is that she is not -- in any shape and form.

Even though being heavy should not be a reason for anyone to be fat-shamed, this is even a bigger no-no if the person is not heavy in the first place!

Imagine the anguish it must have caused Aubrey O'Day.

Not only is there an alleged "fake" picture of her going around being mocked, but there is an article claiming it is ironic that she looks fat when she is promoting a diet app. This article naturally gained traction online, with readers accusing O'Day of certainly editing her past social media photos just so she could promote her products.

However, the singer is clapping back in her own way by PROVING it herself that she is nowhere big like the photo being circulated online by Daily Mail and being labeled as her.

Aubrey O'Day Posted SEXY Pictures

Because people and the media would not stop insisting that these were photos of her, O'Day was forced to take a drastic action.

This should be applauded, especially since it is time to always put body-shamers in their place so they do not increase in number.

O'Day knew that if she were to snap a picture of herself with a bombshell body, maybe the critics would stop fat-shaming her. This is exactly what she did.

Taking to Twitter on the very first day of September, the 36-year-old singer posted a photo of herself wearing a black swimsuit while holding up a piece of paper with the present time and date, her name, and the words "this is degrading."

"It's so sick what ppl will do for click bait!" the "Danity Kane" star captioned the photo. "And that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it.. When is this industry going to stop abusing women's bodies! Sorry my place is a mess, currently remodeling my glam room-I'm sure it'll be written that I'm a hoarder next!"

it's so sick what ppl will do for click bait! and that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it.. when is this industry going to stop abusing women's bodies! Sorry my place is a mess, currently remodeling my glam room- I'm sure it'll be written that I'm a hoarder next! pic.twitter.com/Q1xU25LzMh September 1, 2020

Sources Claim Aubrey O'Day Fat Photos Are Real

While Aubrey O'Day already slammed the photos as being "click-bait" by presenting evidence that her body looks fine, Page Six was able to talk to sources insisting that the unflattering photos were really her, no matter how much she denies it.

"They were only cropped," the insider said. "They weren't even color-corrected at all." The source added that the singer was truly affected by the pandemic, making her forget to take care of herself.

Page Six has contacted O'Day's camp for a comment on these insider's comments, but they have yet to reply. At the moment, fans just have to discern on their own if they should believe Daily Mail or the singer herself.

Regardless though, if she was truly the one on the photos and the images were not altered, then shame on the critics shaming her. Who needs more negativity during a pandemic?

READ MORE: Almost Naked: 5 Sizzling Stars Who Attended VMAs 2020 in Skimpy Numbers [PHOTOS]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles