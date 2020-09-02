From 'Tiger King' to Dancing Queen? Carole Baskin Joins' Dancing with the Stars'

Remember how Netflix's "Tiger King" Murder, Mayhem, and Madness" documentary took the quarantine by storm during the coronavirus global pandemic's earlier days? Well now, one of the docu-series' biggest star is set to hit the dance floor on fire as she joins the famous celebrity dance contest.

On Wednesday, ABC announced the complete list of celebrities joining the 2020 season of "Dancing with the Stars," including "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin.

Carole Baskin is the CEO of "Big Cat Rescue" and known for being the nemesis of Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic. During the first part of the docu-series, Carole is just the annoying animal rights activist who wants to take down Joe Exotic's big cat farm. But her story got interesting when Joe suggests that Carole is the mastermind behind the sudden disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis.

Theories suggest that Carole fed her husband to the tigers on her farm as there are no traces of Don Lewis was found until now.

The 59-year-old big cat lover will be joined by 14 other celebrities composed of athletes, entertainers, actors, actresses, and more.

Other contenders include "Selling Sunset's" Chrishell Stause, NFL tight end Vernon Davis, "Cheer" coach Monica Aldama, "The Real's" Jeannie Mai, Nelly, Anne Heche, "Desperate Housewives" alum Jesse Metcalfe, "Catfish" star Nev Schulman, Disney darling Skai Jackson, former Knick Charles Oakley, actress Justina Machado, figure skater Johnny Weir, Kaitlyn Bristowe of the "Bachelorette" and Backstreet Boy member AJ McClean.

All of them will compete for the dance contest's 29th season and the chance to take home the Mirror Ball trophy.

But it looks like the "cool cats and kittens" of the Twitter world are not pleased with the announcement. Carole Baskin became an instant trending topic on Twitter, with users expressing disgust about having the big cath enthusiast on the show.

"Carole Baskin kills her husband, and she gets put on Dancing With the Stars??? America, in a nutshell," one Twitter user wrote.

"Carole Baskin is on Dancing with the Stars, and I am no longer capable of being surprised by anything occurring in 2020," another one added.

Meanwhile, others expressed sympathy over the professional dancer who will be paired with Carole.

"Carole Baskin is on #DWTS this season...praying for her partner," one user commented.

"Bless the pro dancer who gets paired up with Carole Baskin," another one noted.

"Dancing with the Stars" Season 29 will be hosted by supermodel Tyra Banks, who will be hosting the ballroom for the first time, as a replacement to series veterans Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Despite the threats of COVID-18, the show is set to premiere on September 14, 2020.

One of the challenges that the show had to endure this season is to ensure that the production adheres to COVID-19 protocols. It would indeed be trickier on a celebrity dance competition as the dancers must move and groove with a partner.

