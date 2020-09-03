Ellen DeGeneres Desperate: TV Host Begging Kris Jenner for Help?

Is Ellen DeGeneres this desperate already? News had it that she is begging Kris Jenner for her expertise in crisis management.

An exclusive report by The Sun claimed that Ellen now feels backed into a corner and no longer knows what to do. She already wrote a letter of apology and even talked to the staff, but she is still far from being forgiven. Even "The Ellen DeGeneres' show cancellation rumors turned out to be untrue, but this does not mean people would still like to watch her unless something drastic happens.

The host has a fair record of being nice and compassionate, but he is now facing a continuous backlash. It is not surprising, though, because the criticisms painted her as a fake and a fraud. Her record of being godsent to humanity is now tarnished beyond repair.

What probably infuriated the complainants further is that three senior producers were fired in connection to this controversy, while Ellen DeGeneres go scot-free. The host also still has many celebrities, including Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner, backing her.

An insider told The Sun that Kris has been the pillar of strength not just for DeGeneres, but also for her wife, Portia de Rossi. Because Kris has done and seen too much, Ellen reportedly felt reassured by her presence.

"If anybody knows scandal, it's Kris, and she's been a real pillar of strength for Ellen during this difficult time, she's found it very reassuring," the source explained.

There is no doubt that Ellen knows that she is presently not as loved as she was in the past. In fact, she's literally sweating about it because it feels new to her once more.

Once upon a time, when the world shunned her for being a lesbian, she was able to raise herself up. This is because the world was changing too, and views on the LGBTQ community have drastically changed for the better. However, being fake will never be acceptable.

"Ellen has spent years being loved by viewers, and this has understandably hit her hard, she wants to come back from it and prove to her audience that things are going to change," the source furthered.

Kris Jenner the Savior?

If Kris was able to turn her children's lives around repeatedly whenever they got into certain controversies, it goes without saying that she has the talent for crisis management.

When Kim's world was rocked with a sex tape, who would have thought it would propel her towards great fame and wealth -- bringing with her the whole Kardashian clan? This is said to be the work of Kris Jenner.

The sources added that Kris is just brilliant in the eyes of Ellen.

While Kris never publicly. defended Ellen like other celebrities did, she reportedly liked a meme on social media that read "I Stand by Ellen." Portia de Rossi herself shared it.

Ellen is not jus asking friends to help her out, though. It seems she wants a more personal and direct approach because she told Daily Mail that she would be talking to her fans when the show comes back.

