Brad Pitt Smitten With Nicola Poturalski, Disregards Angelina Jolie's Feelings

Nicole Poturalski must like her new-found fame, as she has been spotted lurking on her fan accounts after news broke that she's the new girlfriend of Brad Pitt.

The 27-year-old model seemed to have checked out the Instagram fan account @nicobrad2020, a huge supporter of their romance.

The bio of the page reads, "Jennifer and Angelina dead. It's Nicole's time?"

The fan account owner was even able to provide a screenshot that she had been checking out the page's stories.

Reports of her stalking Brad-Nicole fan accounts came after it was revealed that the two met each other at her husband's high-class restaurant in Berlin.

According to The Daily Mail, the Hollywood A-list actor has been mesmerized by the model with a seductive pout once locking her eyes in August 2019.

Brad Pitt became acquainted with the restaurant Borchardt and its owner, Roland Mary, since 2009 when he was filming in Germany for "Inglorious Basterds."

Last year, Pitt returned to Berlin to promote his movie "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" in Berlin and co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. It was that night in August that he met Poturalski and fell in love with her.

A year later, Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski are officially a couple and even spent some downtime in his and ex-wife's Angelina Jolie's Chateau Miraval located in the south of France.

E! News has confirmed that the pair landed in France in late August. An insider who spotted the couple told OK! Magazine, "He was in a semi-public place but didn't seem to mind people seeing him. She's a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him."

As per a local who told E! News, the 56-year-old actor visited the place because he's "participating in a campaign for his wine."

Pitt and Jolie purchased the chateau in 2011 for $60 million, and it is known for its wines, especially rosé. Pitt has also reportedly just launched a bottle of champagne.

However, the Polish-born beauty remains married to the restauranteur and even has a seven-year-old son with him.

But that doesn't seem to bother the "Ad Astra" actor and doesn't care if his ex-wife gets angry.

A source told Us Weekly, "Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it's going to get from Angelina."

"He just doesn't care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will."

The reason for the "Maleficent" star lashing out could be because the chateau is where they married six years ago, located in the village of Correns.

The intimate ceremony only had a few guests, including Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

In 2016, the former power couple filed for divorce, and up to this day, they're still engaged in an ongoing custody battle.

Jolie recently requested the judge overseeing their divorce trial to be removed because of business dealings he has with one of Pitt's counselors.

Reports also surfaced that Angelina Jolie is considering moving to the UK with her children, giving Brad Pitt difficulties with their children.

