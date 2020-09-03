So What Royals? Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Disgust Parents Because They Got Special Treatment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently slammed for using their celebrity status to break specific rules and do just about whatever they want.

Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited a preschool, Assistance League Preschool Learning Center in Los Angeles, to surprise children and get their hands dirty.

In memory of the Duke's late mother, Princess Diana, the couple planted forget-me-nots on the preschool grounds to mark her 23rd death anniversary.

In pictures published by the League on Twitter, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dug with trowels into the dirt and planted flowers as they visited the children.

These kids, who are between the ages of three and five, are from low-income families.

According to the couple's biographer Omid Scobie, they went on to play nursery rhymes in the garden with the kids and have even spent time reading them books about vegetables and gardening.

The Assistance League of Los Angeles also shared sweet pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the caption, "The children of our Preschool Learning Center got a wonderful surprise when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited yesterday."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen wearing masks. The former "Suits" actress was even seen sitting cross-legged and dug her hands into the soil as she helped the kids water the plants.

On the other hand, the 35-year-old prince was careful in depotting flowers and plans while talking to some of the preschool kids.

However, parents of these children are furious at the couple for using their names to break coronavirus rules and the preschool's policy during the pandemic.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had no problems going in and out of the preschool, the kids' parents are not allowed to visit the Los Angeles preschool because of their strict rules.

The Daily Star was able to obtain comments from furious parents.

One social media user commented on how she wasn't even able to hold her daughter's hand when she walked her into the preschool on her first day of kindergarten.

"These two just 'turn up and break the rules' whenever they feel like it?"

A commenter in The Star's article expressed their annoyance of how the couple used the kids for photoshoots without even paying them.

"Why weren't the children's parents approached by the school for permission to meet strangers? Is this a safe place for your children to be?"

Another parent said, "Not safe to go back to school but safe for mingling with strangers for a photo op."

There was also one commenter who slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for being hypocrites, saying, "They have no respect for the rules as they are 'humanitarians' they are the exception? BS kids in the US have no clue what a Duke/Duchess even is, but they can come in when I can't."

A Twitter user questioned the school, "How often does H & M come to help y'all? How much have they donated?"

Another one calmly said, "I think any charity for children is lovely. But did they really need to have their favorite photographer there?"

They added, "And why, if the school children' own parents aren't allowed inside due to COVID, they are there with their photographer?"

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released strict guidelines for preschool openings during the coronavirus pandemic.

It reads "Modify daily operations to minimize exposure."

It included, "Avoid the use of touch screens for sign-in/out, ask parents to bring their pens to sign in, implement valet services or have staff meet children as they arrive to avoid parents coming into the childcare center."

READ MORE: Bye Acting! Meghan Markle Predicted to Hold One Powerful Job in Hollywood

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles