TOXIC! Ellen DeGeneres, Martha Stewart Brutally SNUBBED Drew Barrymore

There have been so many things going on with scandal-clad host Ellen DeGeneres.

She has been in hot water recently after staff from her Emmy-award winning show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" called her out for having a toxic workplace environment.

These days, people are busy going through old interviews of guests on her show to see if she has always been that way from the start.

One video that has been reviewed by fans was when Martha Stewart visited "The Ellen Show" to teach A-list Hollywood star Drew Barrymore and DeGeneres how to cook.

However, fans noticed that the "Charlie's Angels" actress seemed to ignore the entire segment.

The video, posted on YouTube, starts with Stewart talking about her book with DeGeneres, while Barrymore was just at the side during the explanation.

When the food expert started working on her first cocktail, Barrymore tried to participate in the recipe. However, it was noticed that Stewart moved on to her popcorn and quesadillas, completely snubbing Barrymore and her involvement.

Stewart asks nobody in general, "Have you ever made quesadillas" and Barrymore answered, "I have!" as she raised her hand, but Stewart still ignored Barrymore.

The Food Channel star asked again, "Have you peeled a pepper like this?" And Barrymore once again exclaims, "I have!"

The segment went on further as Martha Stewart continued to boast about her recipes.

In the end, Stewart, for the first time, acknowledges Barrymore for doing a great job on her dish, and the actress seemed shocked to get some recognition from her finally.

Fans who watched the video on YouTube really believes that Stewart completely ignored Barrymore.

One fan wrote in the comments, "Does Martha does not like Drew? She just ignored her."

Another one shared, "Drew like the middle child. Everyone ignores the middle child."

Some fans praised her for dealing being the odd woman out "like a boss."

One commented, "Both Martha and Ellen didn't include Drew in this. I felt bad for her. Still, Drew was a great sport. And Ellen should stop acting like a child/diva during food segments."

Ellen DeGeneres has been slammed for how her staff behind-the-scenes were maltreated.

Both former and current staff told Buzzfeed News some disturbing allegations that put the "Finding Dory" star in a less desirable light."

A past employee told the publication, "That 'be kind' b******* only happens when the cameras are on. It's all for show."

"I know they give people money and help them out, but it's for show."

Other employees claim that the 62-year-old knows what's happening backstage.

"If she wants to have her show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what's going on."

"I think the executive producers surround her and tell her, 'Things are going great. Everybody's happy,' and she believes that, but it's her responsibility to go beyond that," since it's her name on the show.

Since Buzzfeed's exposé, Ellen DeGeneres has apologized to her employees and terminated three of her head executive producers.

