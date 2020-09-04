Royal Fake News: Jameela Jamil Insulted Over Meghan Markle Best Friend Allegations

Jameela Jamil just spoke up about what she thinks of her alleged link to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Unfortunately for her fans, Jamil fervently denied the idea that she and Meghan are the best of friends. No, no, no!

Reacting to a now-deleted Express UK article with the title "Meghan Markle's new best friend? Luvvie Jameela Jamil 'quarantines' with Harry and Meghan," the actress said that the article is just incredibly wrong.

"I've met this woman once ever. Best friends now living together during a lockdown?" Jamil started her lengthy reaction post.

The outspoken Jameela took serious offense over the article. Other news sites followed suit, claiming Meghan was drawn to Jamil because they share a common hate for Prince Andrew.

While Jamil did not deny she does not like Prince Andrew because of his crimes, she hated the fact that the media is focused on her and Meghan being "besties" instead of the real issues at hand. Besides, the report is not even true.

Jameela Jamil, Meghan Markle BFF? A Hyperbole!

Jameela Jamil does not hate Meghan Markle, but the focus on her being friends with Prince Harry's wife smells fishy to her.

Jamil has been vocal about many societal issues, but she said none of it should be celebrated. In fact, she pointed out that she was dragged into lies and rumors just to discredit what she was saying out loud against the issues.

Now, the media is making her appear as if she is saying things to con Meghan into thinking she is loyal to her!

"They are hyperbolizing some relationship they have decided I have with her to make it seem as if i am saying these things out of "loyalty" rather than because it's right to call out misogyny and racism when you see it because an attack against her, is an attack on all WOC/Black women," Jamil ranted.

Jameela Jamil Admires Meghan Markle

While she takes offense at how the media is panting her and her relationship with Meghan, she emphasized her admiration for the Duchess. In her eyes, Markle is a symbol of both hope and power.

However, she added that this symbol should first be "deconstructed before any of us get any delusions of grandeur."

She then mocked the media using her signature style of sarcasm.

Lambasting the press for taking stock of her "supposed" friendship with Markle instead of larger issues that the two of them have been harping about, Jamil wrote: "It's almost as if they don't have something important to talk about... like a pandemic, global economic crisis, climate disaster, political unrest...."

What Jameela said was in reference to that one time Meghan actually rang her up. Speaking with Grazia magazine, Jamil revealed that Markle herself asked her to write an essay about gender equality and societal expectations of women for Vogue.

She did not know back then that the editor-in-chief for that special edition was Meghan. They were kept in the dark about this fact, and when she was finally able to pick up the phone (missing Markle's calls for at least three times), Jamil said she wanted to punch herself.

Jamil shared that Markle even told her that she was a fan. The rant must have pushed the newspaper outlet to remove the article though.

