Did Brad Pitt Really Get Alia Shawkat Pregnant? The TRUTH!

Before Brad Pitt's whirlwind romance with German model Nicole Poturalski, there was Alia Shawkat.

Since late last year, the Hollywood A-lister and the "Development Arrested" star were rumored to be dating after they were photographed together in an art exhibit.

In addition, the 31-year-old actress had a secret sleepover after being spotted leaving Pitt's gated community in Los Feliz, California.

Alia Shawkat Pregnant With Brad Pitt's Baby?

Now, amid Pitt's custody battle with her ex-wife Angelina Jolie and his budding romance with the 27-year-old model, reports claimed that Shawkat is pregnant with the actor's baby.

With the headline, "Girlfriend Alia Having Brad's Baby," Life & Style magazine suggested that the "Search Party" actress and the Golden Globe Award winner are expecting their first child together.

According to the outlet's source, he asked Shawkat to move in with him following his split with Jolie.

Angelina Jolie "Furious" Over Pregnancy Issue

Moreover, the publication cited that everybody was thrilled about the news except Jolie.

The 45-year-old actress and humanitarian was said to be "furious" upon hearing the pregnancy rumors.

"Apparently, Angie heard the pregnancy rumors, it sent her spiraling. Her kids having a step-sibling and Alia becoming a permanent part of their lives just isn't something she's ready to deal with. She's furious," the source furthered.

In addition, the actor and his friends allegedly thought that the mother-of-six was jealous of her ex-husband's relationship with Shawkat.

They believe that the three-time Golden Globe winner doesn't want Pitt to move on with his life; therefore, she sees her legal battle with the actor as an excuse, causing the delay in the legal case.

"She's sending out a lot of mixed messages," the source said.

Last month, the "Maleficent" star filed documents requesting the Los Angeles Superior Court to remove private Judge John W. Ouderkirk from her almost four-year-long divorce case with Pitt.

The brunette beauty insisted that Ouderkirk failed to disclose his business relationships with one of Pitt's attorneys, Anne C. Kiley.

On the other hand, Brad slammed Ange by accusing her of "hurting" their children and "tactically" trying to delay the divorce. She called Jolie's move as "Hail Mary."

Brad Pitt Marrying Alia Shawkat?

With the Jolie-Pitt divorce battle, a source claimed that Shawkat is so chill that she is not putting any pressure on her baby daddy regarding marriage.

"A wedding can wait. They're both just going with the flow, enjoying the moment, which is probably another reason Angie is flipping out. She wants to know what their plans are," the source mentioned.

The Real Score Between Alia Shawkat and Brad Pitt

The "Troy" actor never really spoke about his relationship with the 31-year-old actress, but she recently broke her silence and addressed the issue.

In her interview with Vulture, Shawkat set the record straight and cleared that her and Pitt's relationship is purely platonic.

"We're not dating," Shawkat said. "We're just friends."

She also mentioned that she felt overwhelmed with the media attention and how the tabloids describe her as Pitt's girl.

With that said, fans should take the rumor with a grain of salt. Since the source of the report is known for outrageous speculations, this story about Pitt and Shawkat having a baby together could be fake.

READ MORE: Cardi B Wants Fans To Pay for "WAP" Behind-the-Scenes -- Gets Criticized!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles