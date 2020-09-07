Jessica Mulroney Suffering? Meghan Markle's BFF Posts Cryptic Message About 'Guilt'

Jessica Mulroney hinted that she is missing Meghan Markle a few days back. She showed that despite all the bad reports about them, she truly has the Duchess in her mind all the time.

However, she quickly removed that post, leading people to ask the question: why?

Now that she shared a cryptic Instagram post about life, she triggered more questions about her relationship with Meghan. Is she regretting posting about Markle? Are they really not friends anymore? Did Markle make her question herself?

Jessica Mulroney Guilty, Regrets Meghan Markle IG Post?

On her Instagram, Mulroney shared a poem by Tyler Knott Gregson and a caption that hinted several possible things.

"Everybody is going through their own difficult decisions at the moment," Mulroney wrote in the post's caption. "Let's not guilt anybody for whatever choice they make, whether about schooling their children or in business and know that better days are coming. ️"

Given how she just removed her Markle post a few days ago, people cannot help but relate her cryptic message to that incident. Did someone make her feel guilty for still linking herself to the Prince Harry's wife?

Mulroney Fixes Ruined Reputation

If people would not overthink though, they can just take the post on its face value as Mulroney reminding people not to judge others. The poem itself was a positive reminder that no one should be losing their courage and hope while in the midst of a pandemic.

Recently, Mulroney appeared very intent to fix her ruined reputation by claiming she's working in combatting racism. However, she's not doing it in front of other peoplem because she prefers to do it behind the scenes.

She posted a quote by Sarah Peretz that read: "Don't use your life to highlight social media. Use social media to highlight your life."

Mulroney agreed with the said quote and pointed out that her "greatest currency" is what she does when she's no longer online. While she did not say what exactly she is doing, people believe it must be aout fighting racism. It's not far-fetched because of the controversy that she was caught in recently with influencer Sasha Exeter, who called her privileged.

Mulroney, Markle Friendship OVER

Meghan Markle and Jessia Mulroney's friendship was questioned when Mulroney figured into a white privilege scandal earlier this summer. Sources claimed that Meghan, given the fact that she is a staunch activist against raicsm, felt mortified that she is friends with someone who may be viewed as being the reason why racism cannot be eliminated from society.

Sources added that Mulroney was distraught about the criticisms affecting her friendship with the Duchess. In her deleted IG post, she showed a throwback picture of one of her twin sons with Meghan at the royal wedding. She posted a very sweet caption which stated that she views the picture as "pure joy."

It can be remembered that at the peak of the scandal involving her alleged racist comments, someone raised the issue of her broken friendship with Meghan. She quickly stamped down the comment by claiming the reports were false and fake news.

