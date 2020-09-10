Katie Holmes HEARTBREAK: New BF Emilio Vitolo Will Break Her Heart, Unfortunately

Katie Holmes seems to be happy these days with her new beau, celebrity chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.

The famous ex-wife of Tom Cruise and ex-girlfriend of Jamie Foxx was spotted packing on some serious PDA with her 33-year-old restaurateur at his dad's favorite Nolita restaurant, a celebrity-favorite restaurant by the likes of Bradley Cooper, Joe Jonas, and even Barack Obama.

On Tuesday, the pair were seen passionately kissing one another in public and the chef's father, Emilio Vitolo, was just close by. It only proved that the "Dawson's Creek" actress is already well in with his family.

The 41-year-old looked extremely happy to be in the company of her toyboy as she couldn't help but grin from ear to ear while they both looked at one another with their masks pulled down.

The PDA overall seemed to be a surprise to see for many, as the mom-of-one has been extremely private about her personal life, back when Katie Holmes was still married to Tom Cruise, or even when she was in a relationship with Jamie Foxx.

Holmes was married to Cruise from 2006 until 2012, and they share a daughter, 14-year-old Suri.

After that, Holmes started dating Foxx in 2013 but never officially confirmed they were dating. It was only in 2019 when reports of their breakup emerged.

According to sources of People Magazine, their relationship has run its course.

"This industry is very tough on relationships," and added that their breakup didn't have any bitter feelings as they grew apart.

Now, Katie Holmes has come out of her shell once again and is not shy of enjoying a ton of PDA with her new man.

However, Emilio Vitolo Jr. seems like a very likable person in general, and it wouldn't be difficult for someone younger than Holmes to snatch him away from her.

A source described the celebrity chef, "He has a huge personality. He's one of those men that when he walks into a room, everybody knows it."

They told Hollywood Life, "He's very well-known in the restaurant scene and has such magnetic, positive energy about him that he just draws people towards him."

The insider added that Emilio Vitolo Jr. is not like most men.

"He's confident and isn't afraid of going for what he wants. He has a magnetic personality and has a way about him that makes people smile."

They added, "That's probably what drew her in, and it's no wonder she feels comfortable and safe with him to show affection in public."

According to several researchers, young men prefer dating older women than younger, immature women.

They prefer older women because of their life experience.

A 28-year-old explained it in Beyond Ages, saying, "They've been in the game for a long time. They know things the younger girls can only dream of!"

Emilio Vitolo Jr. also seems like an open-minded man who would want a new perspective.

Spending time with someone who's not the same stage of life as he can give him a chance to see life through a different lens.

Or perhaps the celebrity chef is just sick of the drama young people are filled with.

Older women, such as Katie Holmes, learned how to control her emotions, as she has been through life's ups and downs. While it doesn't mean she's boring, Holmes might help him understand the value of basking in joyful moments and making the most of it.

Katie Holmes and her new beau are still relatively new. So we'll have to wait and see if this is just an experiment for them or see something in each other in the long run.

