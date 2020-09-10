Another KUWTK PR Stunt? Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Create Drama Once More

Is this another PR stunt after the announcement that "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is ending next year?

Eagle-eyed fans noticed something on Sofia Richie's Instagram Story that made it seem like she and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick are back together again.

The couple split in May after three years of being in a relationship, but this clue hinted that they have reconciled.

The 22-year-old model posted an Instagram Story modeling a pair of Vans sneakers while she sat on a luxurious-looking garden.

While she's doing her thing, Scott's dog Hershula runs up to the shot to join her.

Fans of Scott Disick knows that he owns a pet sausage dog, and when she saw Sofia, she ran straight to her and got scratches and snuggles.

Whether or not they're together, Scott's other ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian was reportedly not confident that Sofia was the one for her former beau.

Though the mom-of-three and their dad and their dad's girlfriend vacationed together while they were still dating, it didn't mean that the eldest Kardashian thinks that the two were a match made in heaven.

A tipster told Hollywood Life, "Kourtney accepted Sofia while she was with Scott, but she has always felt that she wasn't the best fit for him."

They added, "Kourtney just wants Scott to be happy."

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

Following Scott's breakup from Sofia in July, for the second time, the 37-year-old "Talentless" creator has been around his family more often.

A source told the gossip site, "He's always been a good father to the kids, but it's a lot less stressful now that he's single again."

They further explained, "He's spending more time with the kids, which has helped him take his mind off of things."

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have also been spending more time together, with most recently the exes enjoyed a lake getaway with their kids over Labor Day Weekend.

According to the grapevine, "They've both worked hard to put the kids first, and they get along now more than ever."

"He'll always be family to her, and it's just easier now that it's just the five of them in the equation again."

Meanwhile, many people are worried about how Scott Disick would make his money now that "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is finally done.

He might even have to sell some of his most expensive cars, as everyone knows that Scott always wants to be treated like an A-list celebrity and does nothing to hide his expensive taste in clothes, cars, and accessories.

Thankfully, the reality star has a net worth of around $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Though he has a lot of business ventures, not all of them work out.

In KUWTK, Scott reportedly gets about $4 million as an annual salary.

His Talentless clothing line is not getting that much buzz because of his expensive price range -- $120 for a hoodie? No, thanks.

Rumor has it that he has also started making club appearances to prove he could have a job away from "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." According to reports, he earns about $50,000 for appearances and could go up to $70,000 for spending a few hours at the club.

A few appearances in the UK were rumored that he received a total of $250,000 for club-hopping.

Scott also has a self-tanning product business called Monte Carlo Perpetual Tan. However, its website and official Amazon store said that they don't have any stocks. Which only means that the company is dead or doing poorly.

But with his millions of followers and ranking among the most followed celebrities on social media, though not as big as the Kardashians, he could still milk every penny from his status by promoting various products and services.

Scott Disick reportedly gets $20,000 per sponsored content on Instagram.

