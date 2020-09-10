Rebound Love? Katie Holmes Boyfriend Still Engaged Before PDA Photo Went Viral

Katie Holmes was recently spotted out of her comfort zone and getting smoochy with new toyboy Emilio Vitolo Jr. Their PDA-packed photos immediately went viral on social media, with people getting shocked by Holmes's unusual display of affection.

Based on the photos obtained by the "Daily Mail," the 41-year-old actress and the 33-year-old chef were passionately kissing each other at Vitolo's father's famous Nolita restaurant in New York.

The couple looks like in the middle to a romantic film as they hug and gaze at each other, just one look proves that they are clearly in love.

However, it looks like Holmes's cloud nine moments would not last for long as it appears like the chef and aspiring actor cheated and used her while committing an act of infidelity. Yikes!

Emilio Vitolo a Cheater?

Vitolo is now being labeled as a "cheater" after a source close to him revealed that the chef was actually engaged when he hooked up with Holmes.

And to make the situation worst, the insider told the UK news outlet that Vitolo only dumped her finance hours before their canoodling NYC photos went viral on social media. The source revealed that Vitolo broke up with his fiance, Rachel Emmons, via text message.

But wait, there's more! Vitolo also ended his 18-month engagement without even telling the 24-year-old designer about his high profile fling.

"Up to this press coming out, Rachel had no idea what was going on," Emmons's friend told the Daily Mail.

"He is a cheater, and this isn't a 'happy ending' story," the friend added.

The insider claims that Vitolo and his live-in partner are already planning their wedding, but now the young designer is left with bad publicity and was forced to move home.

Meanwhile, another friend told "The Sun" that the supposed bride-to-be only learned about Vitolo having an affair when friends sent her articles on Holmes's kissing the love of her life.

"She thinks it's disrespectful for it to be so public," the source said, adding that Emmons find the timing "bizarre and disappointing."

"Rachel feels Emilio could have been more honest and dealt with it like a gentleman and face-to-face," the friend added.

The friend said they are not sure if Holmes knows what she is getting into and aware that Vitolo was still engaged.

"If she did, it's a bad example to set for her daughter," the friend added.

Engagement Confirmation

Vitolo and the founder of "Anna Rachel Studio" were reportedly dating for two years now. Although they unofficially announced their engagement last year, Emmons uploaded a photo wearing an engagement ring.

"My number one. Future husband and love of my life," Emmons wrote alongside a romantic photo of the couple.

As of writing, Emmons's Instagram account is still filled with sweet couple photos with Vitolo, while the celebrity chef rarely posts pictures with her fiance.

