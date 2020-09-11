Brangelina Trouble: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Divorce Take Ugly Turn

In the middle of his newfound love, Brad Pitt's relationship with Angelina Jolie appears to be getting more intense and chaotic.

Once dubbed as Hollywood's power couple, Pitt and Jolie tried their best to keep things amicable as they try to co-parent their six children -- Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Ditched "Family Therapy"

Unfortunately, things have gotten messy amid their four-year divorce battle and ahead of their child custody trial set in October.

According to Us Weekly, the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-stars are no longer participating in "family therapy" after tensions between them have escalated.

Moreover, the source revealed to the outlet that the "Salt" actress refused to agree on Pitt's request for child custody.

"Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has been unagreeable to those terms. She will only agree to talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn't Los Angeles. The younger kids are in school in Los Angeles, which Angelina has always been opposed to. They are very smart and are eager to attend school in person [amid the COVID-19 pandemic]," the source said.

In June, fans were hopeful that the former couple would settle their differences after the "Ad Astra" star was spotted leaving her ex-wife's L.A mansion to visit the kids, as obtained by The Daily Mail.

It was also the first time that the 56-year-old actor was seen in Jolie's property since their 2016 divorce.

Furthermore, the father-of-six and the "Maleficent" star reportedly reached a comfortable status as co-parents.

"Brad and Angelina have come a very long way, and they're finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They have no plans to reconcile, and any communication between them is regarding their children's needs and future."

However, things went south when Pitt is rumored to be dating a 27-year-old German model.

Pitt was spotted boarding a private plane in Le Bourget airport with his new lady love Nicole Poturalski.

Multiple reports cited that the duo was headed to South of France. They also reportedly visited Chateau Miraval, which happens to be Brangelina's previous home.

The French estate is also where Pitt and Jolie secretly tied the knot in August 2014 after 10 years of being together.

Angelina Jolie's Fury Over Ex-Husband's Rumored Girlfriend

Following Poturalski and the Hollywood actor's French escapade, Angelina Jolie is reportedly outraged over his ex-husband's new girlfriend.

A source told The Mirror that the "Tomb Raider" star is "furious and utterly stunned Brad could stoop this low."

In addition, Jolie allegedly thinks that bringing the German model into their marital home is "beyond tacky and inappropriate."

"It grosses her out that he's cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life."

Meanwhile, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star reportedly expected his ex-wife's reaction and couldn't care less about what she thinks.

