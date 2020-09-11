KUWTK Revival? Cancellation Will Give the Stars An Even BIGGER Salary

Goodbye, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians?"

It's true what they say - the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.

Many fans were sad that Kim Kardashian announced their family-oriented reality show was coming to an end. However, that may not be the case.

They may stop filming, but their legacy goes on.

Insiders spoke to Page Six to say that the momager and her kids, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Robert Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, expect to land a massive streaming deal next year.

This means they could earn a bigger salary by selling themselves to streaming giants such as Apple, Netflix, or Amazon.

According to a source, "There's more money in streaming. And it's global."

They further suggested that the Kardashian-Jenner clan may pursue a show similar to ABC's "Shark Tank" business of its success in earning millions of dollars aside from their cable TV fees.

"They're open to all opportunities," the insider added.

The famous family is also expected to launch their own media company to control their television work.

According to different reports, it has been claimed that Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, Kris, Robert, and Scott Disick all left their home network E! because they couldn't keep up with their ever-increasing salary demands. Their previous five-season contract was said to be worth $150 million.

The publication suggested that E! would immediately offer them money whenever they suggest leaving in the past; however, not this time.

The Kardashian-Jenner can't keep it up any longer and have decided to "kancel" their long-running docu-soap "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2021.

The family's mix of squabbles and high-society bling created a new era after it first aired on E! in October 2007. However, all beauty fades, and every party eventually has to stop.

Kim Kardashian first announced to her 188 Instagram followers, "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

According to several publications, each member of the family wants to focus on their other ventures.

First, it was Kourtney Kardashian, who said she was leaving KUWTK. Later on, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian asked to take a break from filming.

Kourtney wanted to focus on her family and be more active in her lifestyle brand Poosh.

The makeup mogul reportedly wants to follow her baby daddy, Travis Scott, on tour, and of course, even without the reality show, she would still be a millionaire.

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian is trying to keep her marriage to Kanye West intact after his controversial statements in July, airing the KKW Beauty creator's dirty laundry for the entire world to know.

It was followed by Khloe Kardashian, who reportedly didn't want to publicize her on-again, off-again relationship to Tristan Thompson.

Kendall Jenner Is also a successful model.

However, the Kardashian-Jenner clan will take a break from filming before deciding to jump on another show.

"They're open to all opportunities, but they're taking some time off."

