Britney Spears' Condition Sparks Family 'War' -- When Will It End?

Britney Spears' 12-year conservatorship took a dramatic turn after it has been revealed that her divorced parents are "at war with each other" over the issue.

The Pop Princess has been under the legal arrangement after her public meltdown in 2008. At the time, her father, Jamie, had been placed as the sole conservator of her financial affairs.

Amid the ongoing legal battle related to the issue, Us Weekly reported that the family is fighting over what is best for the music icon.

Parents Lynne and Jamie Fighting Over Daughter's Legal Arrangement Status

Britney's mother, Lynne, has reportedly appealed for her daughter's "care plan" to help her out of conservatorship. In contrast, the Spears patriarch wanted her to remain under the legal guidance.

"Lynne wants a care plan established that would transition Britney's personal life out of the conservatorship. Jamie has told her that Britney needs long-term monitoring, and he doesn't think she is prepared to take such a drastic action," the source explained to the publication.

With the singer's conservatorship being extended for another six months, the insider revealed that his father "was relieved because all he wants is to keep Britney safe and at her best."

Furthermore, the outlet mentioned that the "Baby One More Time" songstress is more engaged with her legal battle instead of just being "hidden away in a closet as a family secret."

"Britney is remarkably resilient and is very engaged in conservatorship, whereas in years prior, she wasn't at all. She would never ask questions about it or go to court," the source noted.

Britney Spears Wants Conservatorship Case Open To Public

Earlier this month, the 38-year-old music icon filed a request in the Los Angeles Superior Court seeking her conservatorship details to be open to the public.

According to reports obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Britney's court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, asked the proceedings to be opened due to the "legitimate interest" of the public and concerns regarding the #FreeBritney movement.

"At this point in her life when she is trying to regain some measure of personal autonomy, Britney welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans," Ingham mentioned.

However, the said move has been strongly opposed by the 68-year-old Spears, who insisted that the public doesn't need to know everything since the subject is a private family matter.

In addition, he pointed out that he has "sought through the years to protect his daughter from the pain that such free access to information inevitably would cause her."

#FreeBritney Movement a Conspiracy Theory?

Prior to this, Jamie called the resurfaced #FreeBritney online movement as a conspiracy theory, according to Page Six.

"All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue," Jamie said. "It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."

In addition, he also denied allegations that he is getting money from his daughter's estate, explaining that he has to report "every nickel and dime spent to the court every year."

