JK Rowling Dead? Fans Show Fury as #RIPJKRowling Trends

JK Rowling's critics want her "dead," or at least her career.

The 55-year-old author just penned a book that highlighted her intolerance of transgender individuals, causing a ruckus among her followers -- fans and critics alike.

"Troubled Blood" Causes Trouble

Rowling will be releasing a book called "Troubled Blood" on Tuesday. The premise of the new work revolves around a male serial killer who dresses up as a woman while exacting his violent killing sprees.

Although the character is not transgender, it is apparent that many from the community would feel hurt, especially after all the fights they engaged in for "Equal Access to Public Bathrooms."

It can be remembered that one of the contentions against the act is that some males will use it as an opportunity to dress up as women and harm others. While men with killing tendencies should be separated from the discussion on transgender rights, many people are still not seeing this point.

To have Rowling fanning the fire is just irresponsible in the eyes of those who advocate for LGBTQ rights, some of whom were her avid fans back in the day.

JK Rowling Killed by Twitter

A day before the book's release, critics and haters lambasted the author, mostly since she never truly hid her controversial perspective on the trans community. She once said they are hardly real women, to the dismay of people who think she knows better.

This time, they hit back at the writer by declaring her "dead" in the Twitterverse. Several people made the #RIPJKRowling go viral, making some assumpe that she truly passed away.

One Twitter user made sure those who clicked on the hashtag would not make the mistake of sending their condolences though, clarifying she is alive but might as well be dead seeing how she alienated one whole group of people.

"In memory of jk rowling. she ain't dead, but she killed her own career by proudly hating trans people & no one would really miss her that much anyway," wrote one Twitter user.

"Imagine getting cancelled so hard, we have to pretend that you died," added another.

Twitter even stepped in to clarify that the author is not dead, making some Twitter users amused.

What JK Rowling Wrote in Reality

The thing is, it may be true that JK Rowling does not intend to hurt the transgender community and just tell a story of a man killing people by disguising himself as a hapless female. It happens in real life after all.

However, knowing what she said about the community in the past makes the story seems malicious towards the group, and this cannot be denied.

"The meat of the book is the investigation into a cold case: the disappearance of GP Margot Bamborough in 1974, thought to have been a victim of Dennis Creed, a transvestite serial killer," wrote the Telegraph when reviewing the said new book. "One wonders what critics of Rowling's stance on trans issues will make of a book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress."

