Sarah Paulson has been shown for the first time in character as serial killer Aileen Wuornos on the set of Netflix's upcoming season of the crime anthology series "Monster.​"

The "American Horror Story" actress was spotted walking outside in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 18, dressed in costume for the role. In the images, the 51-year-old appeared with red hair, wearing a maroon robe and grey sweatpants while carrying a takeout bag from a local bakery between filming takes. The photos mark the first public glimpse of Paulson embodying the notorious serial killer for the streaming platform's fourth season.​

Paulson accepted the role without having reviewed a script, telling entertainment publication Variety earlier this month about her approach to the character. She explained that she was always interested in exploring the "why" of human behavior and enjoyed examining stories that society has already judged through her own perspective, according to People.

The Emmy Award winner noted that having concrete facts about a historical figure actually gives her more creative freedom within the role rather than limiting it, allowing her to fully immerse herself in another person's reality.​

The fourth season, titled "Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story," centers on the infamous 1892 axe murder case, with Paulson's portrayal of Wuornos playing a supporting role. According to reports, the season will explore how the Borden case influenced society's perception of female killers, similar to how the previous season examined Ed Gein's impact on popular culture, the Pink News reported. Currently in production in Los Angeles, the season stars Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden alongside Charlie Hunnam as her father and Rebecca Hall as her stepmother.​

Wuornos was convicted of murdering six men in Florida between 1989 and 1990 and was executed by lethal injection on October 9, 2002. She was also suspected of a seventh murder, though the alleged victim's body was never discovered.

The serial killer, who worked as a sex worker, has been the subject of numerous films and television appearances over the decades. Charlize Theron won an Academy Award for playing Wuornos in the 2003 film "Monster," and the character has also been portrayed by Jean Smart and Lily Rabe in "American Horror Story.​"

Netflix's "Monster" anthology series previously covered Jeffrey Dahmer's crimes, the story of brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez, and, most recently, serial killer Ed Gein. No official release date has been announced for season four, though Netflix typically releases "Monster" seasons in late September or early October, as per TV Guide.