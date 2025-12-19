After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the tragic murder of his parents, Nick Reiner, the son of filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, is weighing his options for a legal defense with some lawyers advising a plea of insanity and some others doubting the feasibility of such a plea.

Reiner attended his first hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 17, and he decided not to plead by ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌waiver.

Per People, He spoke only when asked by Judge Theresa McGonigle if he understood his rights, responding, "Yes, your honor." He will remain behind bars without bail until his next court date in January and has until Jan. 7 to decide on his formal defense strategy.

Here are courtroom sketches of Nick Reiner. The judge did not allow media members to take video/pics of him today.



Sketches by Mona Shafer Edwards. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/0K2z3AXyJS — Chris Stewart (@CStewartNews) December 17, 2025

Famed trial lawyer Tony Buzbee, who has represented high-profile figures including Sean "Diddy" Combs and Shannon Sharpe, told Radar Online that an insanity plea could be Reiner's most logical option.

"I'd certainly look at that angle," Buzbee said, while noting that Reiner's attorney "knows what he's doing. I'm sure he's evaluating every angle at the moment."

He also praised Reiner's choice in counsel, adding, "No question he's one of the best. He's expensive, but all the good ones are."

However, not all legal experts agree that insanity is a strong defense.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, president of Los Angeles-based West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Radar that proving the plea would be challenging.

"The defense may have an uphill battle trying to prove their case when all signs point to premeditated murder by the son of Rob and Michele," Rahmani said.

Rahmani pointed to Reiner's reported behavior at a recent holiday party hosted by Conan O'Brien as a potential liability for an insanity claim. "Insanity requires a psychosis, schizophrenia, or something similar, such that Nick doesn't even know he's killing his parents," she explained.

"If you're capable enough to have an argument with your parents at a Christmas party, you are not insane."

Other Legal Paths

Alternative defenses also appear complicated. Rahmani noted that self-defense could be difficult to prove, given the significant age difference between Reiner and his parents. "It's unlikely that a juror is going to believe that the son, who's much younger, is at imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury," she said.

She​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ also said that a manslaughter defense, which is only for cases of killings in the heat of passion, will probably fail if it is shown that there was a time gap between the argument and the actual act.

Local police discovered the bodies of Rob and Michele in their bed with their throats slashed. It is a shocking crime news, which has caused a lot of attention from the media and the community. The family has been under a very heavy spotlight because of this ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌tragedy.