Warner Bros. unveiled the first teaser for Tom Cruise's highly anticipated comedy film "Digger," revealing a dramatically transformed version of the action star that looks unlike anything audiences have seen from him in recent years.​

The teaser, released on December 18, 2025, provides the first official title and footage for the project, which director Alejandro G. Iñárritu has described as "a comedy of catastrophic proportions."

The brief clip shows Cruise in an unrecognizable state, wearing cowboy boots and dancing with a shovel in what appears to be a modest apartment while music plays in the background. The footage later shifts to a pier overlooking the ocean, where Cruise's character stands atop a railing before gazing at a purple sunset, according to the Hollywood Reporter.​

In the teaser, Cruise's appearance has changed noticeably from his typical action-hero look. His hair appears thin and disheveled, and he sports loose-fitting clothing that suggests a more eccentric, grounded character than audiences are accustomed to seeing him portray. The visual presentation and tone differ sharply from his recent work in the Mission: Impossible franchise.​

Cruise plays the lead character Digger Rockwell, described as "the most powerful man in the world," who embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's savior before a disaster he unleashes destroys everything, Geek Tyrant reported. The film features an ensemble cast including Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Sophie Wilde, Emma D'Arcy, Robert John Burke, Burn Gorman, Michael Stuhlbarg, and John Goodman.​

This collaboration marks the first time Cruise and Iñárritu, the Academy Award-winning director known for "The Revenant" and "Birdman," have worked together on a feature film. The screenplay was co-written by Iñárritu along with Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman. The film was shot over six months in the United Kingdom from late 2024 into 2025 using 35mm film and VistaVision technology.​

"Digger" represents Cruise's first major film project outside his established franchises since 2017. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on October 2, 2026. At Cannes in May, Iñárritu spoke about the project, describing it as "brutal" and noting that working with Cruise revealed "unprecedented" range for him as a director, as per People.