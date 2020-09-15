Cardi B Divorce: 'WAP' Rapper Reveals Real Reason for Split With Offset

Cardi B wants to get it over and done with her husband Offset after nearly three years of marriage.

The "WAP" hitmaker filed for divorce from Offset, citing that their relationship is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for reconciliation."

Furthermore, the 27-year-old rap icon is seeking legal and primary physical custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

Aside from this, Cardi B also appealed for equal division of their marital assets and to settle both child support and legal fees from the divorce case, as cited by USA Today.

Meanwhile, People reported that the divorce came after the Grammy Award winner found out that the "Ghostface Killer" rapper had been unfaithful to her again.

Offset's Cheating History

To recall, Offset has been plagued with infidelity allegations, including his 2018 sex tape cheating scandal with another woman -- just three months after the couple's secret marriage in September 2017.

Following the cheating accusations surrounding the "Clout" rapper, the mother-of-one took to Twitter to address the issue.

"I'm going to make a decision on my own times with my heart and mind," she wrote. "I don't need to be rushed or be told what to do. It's my life! I belong to me, not to the world."

In a separate post, she seemingly confirmed the rumors and slammed the haters as she said she can deal with her relationship.

"Well if people are talking about it and keep asking me how I feel about the situation why not let them know? Right or wrong? No, it's not right for a n***a to cheat... But what you want me to do? Go f--k me another n---a? start all over again and get cheated on again? This s--t happens to everyone and I be too You too... People handle they relationship different soo".

Despite the buzz about Offset's infidelity, the couple tried to work things out and stayed together for months.

It was April of the same year that the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker revealed on Saturday Night Live that she is pregnant with her first child.

During her performance for her new song "Be Careful," Cardi B surprised the audience after she wore a body-hugging white evening gown showcasing her beautiful baby bump.

Cardi B's First Split With Offset

Months after giving birth, Cardi B said that she and her husband have called it quits.

In a since-deleted Instagram video, she mentioned that they were still amicable and still have a "lot of love with each other."

"We are really good friends and we are really good business partners - you know he's always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other - but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time."

However, their relationship had to end as they "grew out of love."

"It's nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father," she concluded.

Of course, they were able to fix their relationship again. However, as the recent divorce filing proves, it did not end well once again.

