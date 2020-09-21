Captain America's Death: MCU Fans Refuse To See Funeral of Chris Evans' Character

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to enter its different phases, fans pleaded the studio not to show Captain America's death.

It was not so long ago when Robert Downey Jr.'s character Tony Stark/Iron Man died during the thrilling final battle with Thanos in "Avengers: Endgame."

After his funeral, the film also showed Chris Evans' character, Steve Rogers/Captain America, growing old and passing his iconic shield to Falcon before retiring.

This caused long-time Marvel fans to think that Marvel Studios might also air Captain America's death soon. However, they disapproved that thought.

In a thread on Marvel's Reddit page, fans convinced themselves that Captain America is already gone from the franchise. Since Iron Man got his proper send-off though, they theorized that Marvel might do the same to Captain America.

However, Reddit user @frankwalsingham said that there is no need to bring back Captain America for a proper funeral.

Meanwhile, Reddit user @613greysloan stated all the reasons why they do not need to see another send-off -- apart from the fact that it would surely break hearts.

"As far as Cap's story is concerned, it's finally ended in Endgame. He lived the life Tony was telling him to get. He got the chance to grow old with the only woman he's ever loved after about a hundred years of fighting wars," the Redditor said.

Fans added that seeing him grow old instead and passing his legacy is as beautiful as any ending could get. Seeing him die would not do any good to the entire MCU, as well.

"Can't a man retire and have his peace after saving the world time and again?" anoter Marvel fan questioned.

With "Endgame" putingt an end on Captain America's job in the MCU, fans considered it as the most logical conclusion that ever happened.

Chris Evans Talks About Possible Return

Earlier this year, Graham Norton asked the actor whether he would return to the MCU franchise.

"It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it's better left that way," Chris Evans said, debunking the talks about his comeback.

Despite that, fans still keep on proposing a new movie or a Disney Plus series to see Captain America again. The project may allow Cap to go back in time or tackle more stories about him that are worth exploring.

Upon learning his fans' desire, Evans finally said it is "hard to say no." However, he clarified that he is not also eager to say "yes."

"If you're going to revisit it, it can't be a cash grab. It can't be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together," he went on.

Should Marvel Studios find another angle to bring back Cap, that would be the only time fans could see Chris Evans tossing his shield again. For now, they have to be satisfied with his ending.

