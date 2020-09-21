Vanessa Bryant Kicked Mom Out of the House After Kobe's Death?

In an interview scheduled to air on Monday, Sofia Lane, the mom of Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant revealed some shocking allegations concerning her daughter.

Just eight months ago, Vanessa Bryant had to deal with a devastating tragedy that hit her family, and now, it seems like she's going to be navigating some family drama too.

In a preview clip, which was conducted in Spanish, already made its round on social media, and fans are shocked by Sofia's revelations.

Speaking in an interview with Univision's David Valadez, Sofia Laine set the records straight.

Visibly emotional and crying as she details the events since the death of Kobe Bryant, Sofia claimed that Vanessa not only told her to move out of the house she lives in but has also demanded to return her car.

Hurt and blindsided by Vanessa Bryant's request, Sofia Laine is apparently seeking retribution by exposing her.

It is unclear what led to the blow-up between the mother-daughter duo.

The situation is expected to get messier as the Laine-Bryant family drama is revealed in the full interview.

In February, Us Weekly published an article about Kobe's widow leaning on her mom, Sofia Lane, for support as she grieved the loss of her husband and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Her mom moved in on their South California mansion at one point.

Us Weekly wrote that Vanessa's mom had "been her rock," with their source saying, "Vanessa is incredibly close to her mom, and her mom has been her rock throughout the past few days."

They added, "Her mom is always with her and the girls, and she's been keeping Vanessa strong, and she's the weight of her support system."

At that time, Vanessa Bryant is said to be "in denial" as she grieved Kobe and Gianna's loss but knows that "life must go on."

"There is no other option, simply put," the source continued, "Vanessa takes solace in support of her mom and her sister committed to seeing her through this."

"But at the end of the day, there aren't words to describe her feelings. It will take a very long time for life to normalize for Vanessa."

News of Vanessa Bryant and Sofia Laine also came as a shock to many fans, because they have always been close.

Throughout the years, Laine has been present in significant moments for the couple and their kids, including when Kobe Bryant announced his retirement from the NBA in November 2015.

Laine was also present during their family's Thanksgiving dinner in November 2019.

On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

The helicopter traveled from the Los Angeles area to Thousand Oaks, where they were set to attend a basketball game when the aircraft tanked and hit a hillside that killed all passengers.

The accident's exact cause is still undetermined, though many reports suggested that the weather condition played a massive role in the crash.

