Donald Trump Trolls Prince Harry for Marrying Meghan Markle

US President Donald Trump is getting even with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In his recent press conference, the 74-year-old world leader lashed out at the former royals after the two took aim at Trump during their first primetime appearance on ABC's Time100 TV Special.

Donald Trump Takes a Swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

"I'm not a fan of hers," the businessman turned politician told reporters from the White House.

He also slammed the Duke of Sussex and mocked his decision to marry the 39-year-old Markle.

"I would say this - and she has probably heard that - I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he's going to need it."





Trump: "I'm not a fan of hers... I wish a lot of luck to Harry -- because he's going to need it." Q: "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden. I wanted to get your reaction to that."Trump: "I'm not a fan of hers... I wish a lot of luck to Harry -- because he's going to need it." pic.twitter.com/fSVnTifTqY — The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2020

Trump's scathing remarks came after the runaway royals spoke about the importance of voting and urged Americans to participate in the upcoming U.S. elections.

"Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime," Duchess Meghan mentioned. "But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard."

Although the 36-year-old Duke is a British citizen, he echoed the same stance. In addition, he also encouraged the nation to condone "hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

"When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realize it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else's shoes. Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It's time to not only reflect, but act," Prince Harry furthered.

Piers Morgan Slam Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Aside from the current U.S. President, British presenter Piers Morgan also criticized the couple as he reminded them about the royal protocol regarding politics.

"The Royals don't do politics. Not publicly, anyway," Morgan stated in an article for The Daily Mail.

The outspoken "Good Morning Britain" host then called the Duke of Sussex a well-known Trump-hater and pointed out that their "unacceptable" action would "damage the integrity of the Monarchy."

The Sussexes' Subtle Jab at Queen Elizabeth II

Following their bombshell news of stepping down as senior members of the Firm, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been outspoken on different issues -- may it be social, humanitarian or political.

A few months after they officially left the royal family, Prince Harry came under fire after he took a swipe at Queen Elizabeth II and the Commonwealth.

In a virtual speech, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex mentioned that there's no way Britain can move forward unless they "acknowledge the past. "

Others also view this as a preparation for Meghan Markle's plan to run for a seat in the White House.

For months now, there have been speculations that the former "Suits" star will run for U.S. President in the 2024 election.

READ MORE: Truth or Hoax: Did Ellen DeGeneres Reject Role as Phoebe Buffay in 'Friends'?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles