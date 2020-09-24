Marvel Studios Delivers BAD News About MCU Phase 4

Marvel Studios delivered another bad news regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4.

On September 23, Marvel's official website published an update regarding the release of its movies for Phase 4.

According to the update, Walt Disney Company -- the main distributor of the films -- decided to push back the release schedule of "Black Widow" to May 2021.

"Black Widow" is set to be the first movie to mark the beginning of Phase 4. Now, due to the change, Marvel was forced to also reschedule the next two films after it.

"Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings" will now arrive in theaters in July 2021. Meanwhile, "Eternals" will be released in November 2021 instead.

The said new dates were initially reserved for other Marvel movies like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Thor: Love and Thunder," and another "Spider-Man" film.

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly caused dramatic delays to Marvel movies. However, since its end is yet to be determined, Marvel could further delay the release of their films moving forward.

For what it's worth, the crisis also affected other studios' films and series. For instance, Disney once scheduled "Mulan" for a theater release, but due to the pandemic, it had not othcer choice but to roll the live-action adaptation on Disney Plus instead.

Black Widow, Shang-Chi and Eternals

Despite the delay, Marvel fans still pledged to wait for their releases, especially since Phase 4 will be a whole new level of experience for everyone.

As mentioned, "Black Widow" will serve as the first movie of the new MCU chapter. It is standalone film that will focus on Natasha Romanoff's past life.

In addition, this will be Scarlett Johansson's first solo Marvel movie. Unfortunately, her character died in the "Avengers: Endgame," making this movie a prequel instead.

Because of this, fans expect that this "closure movie" will introduce the next Black Widow, who will reportedly replace Johansson on the Avengers team. After Phase 4 ends, it is highly likely that Johansson will no longer be in the casting anymore.

The actress is one of the last original Avengers to have a solo movie under Marvel Studios. Her co-stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) starred in numerous individual movies over the past years.

Meanwhile, Marvel said that Simi Liu will play the role of Shang-Chi in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Awkwafina and Tony Leung will accompany him in the flick.

On the other hand, "Eternals" will introduce a new unit of superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Eternals are ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants," the website description said about the film.

With all these great films Marvel Studios has to offer, they are all surely worth the wait.

