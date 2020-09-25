Simon Cowell Injury Update: Is the 'AGT' Judge Now Paralyzed or Not?

Simon Cowell sparked concern among his fans and followers after figuring into an electric bike accident. Now, one month later, his real status has been made clear.

In August, Cowell began his bed rest at his Los Angeles home following the electric bike incident, which left his back broken. Since then, his fans haven't heard anything concrete about his status aside from the fact that he is still recovering.

Fortunately, his close friend shed some light and confirmed that the music mogul has "taken some steps" to reassure that he is not paralyzed.

In an update posted by Entertainment Daily, Sinitta revealed that Cowell is on the mend after his successful overnight operation. His doctor also installed a metal rod in his back during the six-hour procedure to support his spine and prevent further damage.

Because of this, it took him so long before he was able to take his first steps.

"It was a serious accident. So for people who love him, like me, it was very, very scary. He's taken some steps, so he has reassured himself that he's not paralysed," Sinitta assured. "But he's got to take his time and get well."

Moreover, the "X Factor" creator is reportedly using healing crystals to help himself recover from his injuries.

An insider of the news outlet said, "Two of his friends had searched out and delivered some powerful healing energy crystals which he has with him."

The source further explained that they have the crystals around their home to keep his good spirits intact, and his back is "well on the mend."

More Simon Cowell Updates

Aside from Sinitta and an unnamed source, Cowell himself and Dermot O'Leary previously shared more updates about his health.

Earlier this month, the English TV presenter disclosed vital information about Cowell's recovery process during an interview with "Lorraine."

According to O'Leary, the 60-year-old record executive is currently undergoing a "slow but sure" recovery.

"I've sent him a couple of messages. I've heard back that he's getting there slowly but surely. Fingers crossed," he added.

Since the accident, Cowell has been lying low at his home in Los Angeles.

For what it's worth,though, ever since the beginning of his recovery, the "Britain's Got Talent" judge has reassured his fans that he's doing okay.

"Some good advice... if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," Cowell said on Twitter. "I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

While waiting for his health condition to return to normal, "Britain's Got Talent" and "America's Got Talent" continued their original plans and avoided another postponement.

It is worth noting that "America's Got Talent" Season 15 finally hailed its winner before closing their curtains without Cowell. Among all the talented people in the final, Brandon Leake beat them all with his spoken-word poetry.

