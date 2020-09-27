Jennifer Aniston Loses Record as Fastest IG User To Reach 1 Million Followers

Jennifer Aniston just lost her crown as the fastest Instagram user to reach 1 million followers.

Last year, Jennifer made it to the Guinness Book of World Records after breaking the record for the fastest to reach a million followers on the social media platform. It only took her just five hours and 16 minutes to hit the mark, breaking the record set by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who got a million followers in just five hours and 45 minutes.

Months later, her Instagram account continued to grow, so much so that it now has 35.7 million followers.

However, the 51-year-old actress got dethroned by Sir David Attenborough of the United Kingdom.

On September 24, the Guinness Book of World Records officially announced that the 94-year-old broadcaster and natural historian set a new record.

Per Guinness, Sir Attenborough hit 1 million followers mark in just 4 hours and 44 minutes.

For his first post, he shared a video of him reintroducing himself as a radio and TV personality. He also noted that it was his first time on Instagram, and he wants to explore the new form of communication.

"But we know what to do about it. And that's why I am taking this new way - for me - of communication," Sir Attenborough said. "Over the next few weeks, I will be recording messages to explain what the problems are and how we can deal with them."

He ended his first ever Instagram post the same way he always finishes an early radio broadcast: "Stay tuned."

The video, which now has over 16 million views, also has a lengthy caption for his followers.

Meanwhile, his now 4.4 million followers took their time to applaud and welcome him on the social media platform.

"This is exactly what 2020 needed. Welcome to the gram, Sir David," ladbible wrote.

Nico Rosberg also left a comment and said, "Genuinely an inspiring enrichment for the Instagram Community. Welcome, Sir David!"

Sir Attenborough Is Guinness' Regular Customer

Although this feat seemed new to some, Sir Attenborough is actually no longer a stranger to Guinness World Records.

Before getting the IG acknowledgment, he already holds two records -- TV presenter with the longest career and the longest career as a television naturalist.

In addition, "Planet Earth," one of his environment-related projects, holds the record for "most in-demand documentary TV show."

He created numerous documentaries and specials throughout his almost seven-decade career. His latest documentary project, "David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet," will be aired on Netflix starting next month.

Following the feat, he immediately conquered headlines once again after attending a private viewing of his new documentary at the Kensington Palace.

During the event hosted by Prince William, the naturalist personally gave Prince George a giant fossilized tooth from an extinct shark.

Since Prince William and Sir Attenborough both champion campaigns to address environmental issues, they indeed had a good time during the visit.

