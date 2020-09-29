Kristin Cavallari Suffering: Actress Reveals Ugly Truth About Divorce From Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari disclosed a sad and ugly truth about her relationship with Jay Cutler, and it is heart-wrenching since they spent a decade together.

In April, Cavallari and Cutler decided to part ways after they got married in 2013. The two met when the American fashion designer was 23, and their relationship grew further since then.

They share three kids after they tied the knot -- Camden (8), Jaxon (6), and Saylor (4).

Unfortunately, things needed to end, and Cavallari revealed that she thought about divorcing Cutler for years before officially opening it up to her ex-husband.

The Truth About Kristin Cavallari's Divorce

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Very Cavallari" star opened up about her divorce and shared that doing it with her husband of seven years was not an easy decision to make.

"It was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years," Cavallari revealed.

Although it was a difficult decision, she reminded herself of what her mother, Judith Spies Eifrig, told her before: that she would know when "it is time." It eventually hit her, and that was when she decided to let go.

For what it's worth, Kristin also shared what she is most excited about as she starts a new chapter in her life.

According to the 33-year-old TV personality, she definitely has hard days. Despite that, she makes sure that she does not lose her focus on her kids to ensure that "they are good."

"That's my only priority at the moment, and they're handling it well," Kristin said. "I'm just trying to stay positive and focus on all of the positive things. But I have sad days, without a doubt."

Cavallari and Cutler TRIED So Hard

Kristin Cavallari also emphasized that everything was clear and sure prior to their divorce.

"It just didn't work. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a kid, but we tried," she shared candidly. "We tried everything, and Jay and I had so much love for each other. No one could ever take that away from us. But at the end of the day, we weren't happy."

She went on to say that life is too short to let herself feel unhappy.

Meanwhile, Cavallari also noted that her parents' divorce showed her how her mother became happier with her stepfather. For her part, she insisted that it is also what she wants, specifically to let her kids see how happy she is.

Meanwhile, it was not only her relationship with Cutler that came to an end, as her show on E! also reached its final journey. Since the show would definitely require her to speak about her divorce on camera, she refused to do so.

Letting go of the show will let her keep things in private, thereby helping her prevent to feel any anxiety about the split.

