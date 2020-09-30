Gabrielle Union Disappoints Fans After Settlement With NBC

Twitter is lashing out at Gabrielle Union after she chose to settle with "America's Got Talent" and NBC Entertainment over her racism and toxic work environment allegations.

Union previously filed a harassment and discrimination complaint, accusing the show of condoning racism, misconduct and toxic environment.

In a tweet posted by New York Magazine reporter Yashar Ali, the complaint filed by her legal counsel, attorney Bryan Freedman, stated that the NBC bosses tried to "silence her from telling the truth about" racial discrimination in the show.

In addition, the actress reportedly slapped Simon Cowell with a separate lawsuit for "endangering her life" while on the set of the long-running show, per The Daily Mail.

Nearly a year after Union was fired as "AGT" judge, the "Bring It On" star and the network have come to a deal over the accusations. In a statement obtained by Page Six, an NBC spokesperson mentioned that two parties have reached an "amicable resolution" regarding the issues raised by Union.

"NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect," the spokersperson furthered.

Twitter Blasts Gabrielle Union for Accepting the Settlement

With the said settlement, the 47-year-old actress reportedly received a "significant" amount as compensation from the network giant.

However, after Union reached the settlement, people are now calling out the singer-turned-actress and questioning her intentions and the legitimacy of her accusations.

"NBC really stands by their stars. What a joke, you gave in to her demands. If it was so toxic, why didn't Julianne, Howie, or Terry complain? She knew Simon smoked when she took the job, the world knew Simon smoked. You were played!" one critic wrote.

To recall, the network conducted an investigation which revealed "that no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks" towards the actress.

"Neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time," NBC said in a statement regarding the result of their investigation. "The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract."

Meanwhile, another individual suggested that Union was "paid to shut up," while another one mocked her for accepting the settlement.

"So... America's Got Talent just gave Gabrielle Union a BIG settlement. I know Terry is SEETHING, honey."

On the other hand, one user defended Gabrielle Union and commended her for "standing up" and voicing her opinion despite the difficult circumstances.

"If there weren't an issues like they previously claimed, there wouldn't have been a settlement. Good for you ⁦@itsgabrielleu⁩ for standing up for yourself and for others."

In early 2019, Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough joined "AGT" as judges for Season 14, alongside Cowell and Howie Mendel. However, news broke in November that the two were leaving after just one season.

