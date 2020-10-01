Ahead of the court proceeding against Angelina Jolie for the custody of five of her six children, Brad Pitt assembled his witness list. These are the supposedly containing the name of one of his ex-wife's former co-stars.

Brad Pitt wants Jillian Armenante, Angelina Jolie's co-star in the 1999 film "Kid, Disrupted" to testify in the forthcoming custody lawsuit, according to a story in Us Weekly. The witness list was submitted in court by his lawyers on September 21.

Jillian Armenante additionally worked with Jolie in the films Maleficent and A Mighty Heart. The 52-year-old is well known for her performance in Judging Amy. She has also starred in The Mayor, Desperate Housewives, Vice, Hawthorne, and Fresh Off the Boat.

Links are reported to have fallen down in recent weeks between Brad and Angelina. A source told US Weekly that conflict was 'escalating' between them ahead of the hearing.

Why did they separate?

The article also notes that the "Ad Astra" star is already willing to testify and get Jolie. Brad Pitt's former partner applied for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years of living married, cross-examined by his lawyers. A psychiatrist, defense experts, and several counselors are listed in the witness list lodged by the 56-year-old.

In April last year, the former pair who fell in love on the sets of their 2004 film "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" was legally announced as single. Still, the case's financial and custody issues are yet to be taken care of in court. The custody hearing is set to occur from October 5 to October 23 over their five minor children - Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

Pitt and Jolie share Maddox who turned 19 this year in August and has free will to be with any parent. It is, however, acknowledged that Jolie-Pitt's eldest child has no good relationship with his dad.

After visiting their twins in June 2020, Brad was spotted leaving his ex-wife's LA home on his motorbike again.

It is now said that the Troy star is 'at war' with Angelina about how much time he will spend with Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Knox and Vivienne, 12-year-old sisters.

Angelina gave an interview with Harper's Bazaar last December. She explained how she wished to move somewhere in the United States, but she can't because of Brad.

The actress discussed her intentions with the publication, stating she "would love to move overseas and would do so as soon as my kids are 18."

Angelina stated that because of her ex-husband, her travel plans were still on hold.

Ongoing court proceedings

The custody hearing arrives weeks after Jolie threatened to withdraw from the court, the private judge supervising their divorce proceedings. Brad refused to reveal his professional arrangement with one of his lawyers. However, Judge John W. Ouderkirk dismissed the 45-year-old 's assertion, who also presided over the duo's wedding in 2014.

Ouderkirk insisted that "he would have to consider taking more cases and there might be more new cases from time to time when the case of Jolie / Pitt is already ongoing."

