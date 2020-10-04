Khloe Kardashian New Look: KUWTK Star Claps Back at Haters Trolling Her 'Changing Image'

Khloe Kardashian is so done with her haters as she was once again put at the center of criticisms because of her alleged changing of images from one selfie to another.

On Friday, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" blessed her 122 million Instagram followers with an updated selfie that shows off her goddess beauty and slim figure.

In the series of photos, Khloe is sporting a graphic-printed corset top paired with a skin-tight latex trouser. She finished off her look with a sweet half-ponytail hairstyle that could be reminiscent of the iconic 90s hairdo.

"Man, this heat wave is intense!! Isn't it October??? Lex, This ones for you," Khloe wrote on the caption, adding a wink emoji.

While almost 2.7 million showed her some love by liking the photo, some flocked on the comment section to question her "new image." Fans were baffled if the 36-year-old "Good America" founder has gone under the knife once again or just loved using filters to alter her photos.

"Khloe, it's time to grow up and stop with these ridiculous filters you use it's getting embarrassing," one user commented.,

"(Khloe) looks different every week," another one added.

Some also urged the reality TV star to stop changing her image while others are sarcastically asking where is Khloe in the photo.

Khloe's Clap Back

It looks like the fierce TV personality has had enough of her haters and decided to speak up and hit back at what she referred to as "bored and unhappy" trolls.

In a Twitter rant over the weekend, Khloe shut down the trolls questioning her ever "changing appearance."

'I'll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be," Khloe wrote.

"I am someone who would never comment something unless it's positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another," she added.

Khloe also questioned how these trolls are spending their precious time hating on her.

"Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious, boo. I'm spending it on happy things," the mother-of-one noted.

In a follow-up Tweet, Khloe decided to be the best version of herself and encourage others to see the beautiful things other than physical beauty.

"With that being said, I love you guys!! I truly wish you all things beautiful in this world because there still is so much beauty. You just have to look through the BS, but it's there," she noted.

Weekly Face Implant?

In May 2020, Khloe Kardashian also faced a massive backlash after posting an unrecognizable selfie. Internet users noticed how Khloe had a noticeably slimmer face, a more prominent nose and cheekbones, glowing skin, and a jaw-dropping blonde hair.

In August, Khloe shocked her fans with a new short brown bob hairstyle while sporting a black and white stripe top.

Both photos lead to speculations that she underwent major cosmetic surgery and enhancements to look good. Others argued that Khloe used major filters or face editing tools to look like a total doll.

