Rita Ora has fuelled engagement speculation after being seen out and about with a sparkler on her wedding ring.

The 29-year-old singer was sporting a diamond band on a girls' night out with her sister Elena and two colleagues. Over the past six months, she has had a friendship with the 39-year-old director, Romain Gavras.

What's the buzz?

But things would seem to be going quite rapidly for the pair as Rita Ora was seen on with a ring on her finger while riding in a restaurant in West London on Thursday night.

Onlookers say that the actress was "flashing" the ring for all to see. Still, when she saw reporters waiting for her outside the Mexican restaurant she was in, she immediately became defensive of her ring finger.

"Rita was showing off the ring on Thursday with the women seemingly cooing over it," a source described the scene to The Sun on Sunday.

"She [Ora] seemed in high spirits when she left the restaurant and then shoved her hand in her pocket."

Pictures have appeared of the beauty apparently attempting to cover her identity before leaving Notting Hill's Taqueria restaurant.

While the star, which featured a silver ring embossed with some sort of diamond, could also be seen attempting to cover her side.

Engagement ring details

Rita Ora's beautiful ring is a conventional sapphire and diamond cluster ring embedded in yellow gold, said James Constantinou of the Quality Pawnbrokers.

"A sapphire of at least 2 carats tends to be the center stone.

Set inside around two carats of vivid, closely matched diamonds, the sapphire is completed with tapered diamond shoulders that appear at least one carat wide.

It may probably be priced in the area of £50,000 if the ring is an authentic or signed item. If the ring is an 11.5-carat high quality, black oval diamond, it could sell from £ 10,000 to £ 20,000 ($12,900 to $25,800).

A person close to Rita claimed that she was not interested in having an engagement ring. Hence, she treated herself to a piece of antique jewelry instead.

Were they really dating? Since when?

Following four months of private dating, Rita and Romain went public with their relationship in July.

At the end of July, a source announced that, like a house on fire, the Kosovo-born British singer and the French-Greek music video producer were getting on.

They said: "Rita and her relatives, like Faton, hit the area." But she's serious with Romain and she's truly liked.

"It's the first time in years she's been serious about anyone."

The two have been dating together twice since the lockdown was lifted. Both had a trip to Ibiza in July and a trip to Corfu in September.

Rita has shared high-profile romances with Calvin Harris, a Scottish Producer, Andrew Garfield, an English-American singer, and Rob Kardashian, a US reality star.

In her early 20s, the Hot Right Now hitmaker had her eggs frozen and previously said she wants to have children and get married. "I want to do it all," she added.

Romain kept his past of relationships under wraps. He also has already collaborated on Jay-Z, Kanye West and MIA for music videos.

