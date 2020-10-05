Kim Kardashian Drops Cryptic Message About ‘Future’ With Kanye West Amid Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been trying to brush off the divorce rumors surrounding them through their social media posts portraying an image of family goals.

The controversial couple recently updated their millions of fans by showing off their lavish outdoor date with their kids.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Covering Their Marriage Drama?

On his Twitter, the Grammy Award winner flaunted their uber posh private dinner in a parking lot, as he captioned the photo "dinner for 2" along with a dove emoji.

This was followed by Kim's Instagram post showing a snapshot of a happy family with their two kids, 7-year-old North and 4-year-old Saint, wearing a matching grey pajama bottom while posing outside a staircase.

Fans are speculating that the SKIMS founder and Ye are trying to end their divorce rumors by being active on social media and updating their followers with positive vibes.

"What divorce?" one wrote, while another user insisted that the couple has never ended their relationship.

"They were never broken up. Kim made it clear that the divorce rumors weren't true."

Kim Kardashian Posts Mysterious Quote About Her Future

Interestingly, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star made a cryptic post, about her "future" plans amid their marital drama.

In her IG Story, the KKW Beauty owner confused fans with a quote implying that the issues will soon pass. The quote also hinted that people are trying to seize her happiness.

"A year from now, everything you're stressing about won't mean a thing.Be thankful, smile more, spend more time with family and don't stress the small things. This is our one chance at life. Don't let anyone or anything take away your happiness," she posted.

For months, one of the Hollywood's power couple has been plagued by intrigues following Kanye West's presidential bid and his infamous anti-abortion rant during his first campaign rally in South Carolina.

Back in July, the "All of the Lights" rapper made an emotional speech as he spoke about personal issues involving his family.

During the rally, Ye revealed that he and his wife considered aborting their eldest child, but the Kardashian-West matriarch chose to continue the pregnancy.

Following this, news sparked that Kim was "furious" over Kanye's claims and urged the father-of-four to keep their personal life out of his political ambitions.

"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally. She is furious that he shared something so private," a source told People.

In addition, the multi-millionaire cosmetics mogul's focus right now is to protect her kids.

Aside from North and Saint, the couple has two other younger kids named Chicago and Psalm.

Happier Than Ever

Despite their marital woes swirling around for the past few months, Kim's close friend and a "KUWTK" regular Jonathan Cheban, a.k.a. FoodGod, insisted that the two are "happy together."

In his recent interview during "The Wendy Williams Show," the former Big Brother celebrity housemate shared the details on his friend and Kanye's relationship status.

Moreover, he pointed out that they are now happier than ever.

