Playboy Model at 75? Dolly Parton Reveals TRUTH About Posing for the Men's Magazine Again

Dolly Parton expressed the possibility of her comeback as a Playboy Bunny as she hits another milestone in her life.

During her appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live with hosts Scott Mills and Chris Stark, the country music icon revealed her plan to celebrate her 75th birthday by gracing the cover of the men's lifestyle and entertainment magazine.

When asked by the show's host regarding the likelihood of posing again for Playboy, without hesitation, Parton said she "might."

"Well, there's some truth in that. I just might do it. If I can do it in good taste, and they (Playboy) want it, I will do it, along with a really good interview inside. So, yeah, it's possible. Yep, we've talked about it, let's put it that way," she mentioned.

Twitter's Mixed Reaction To Dolly Parton's Upcoming Playboy Cover

Interestingly, the Internet has some odd reaction to her possible Playboy shoot.

"Dolly Parton in a Playboy at 75? Who's buying that copy?" one user wrote.

Meanwhile, another one mocked the music icon: "If Dolly Parton poses for #Playboy, I will buy 2 physical copies on that issue! One I would keep in plastic and never open."

On the other hand, an individual mentioned that she might be 75, but she still got "it."

"I can't lie, I'd take a look at Dolly Parton in Playboy. She may be turning 75 but those boobs are probably just now in their 20's."

Furthermore, one user appeared to support her decision and pointed out that "age is just a number."

"What ? Dolly Parton wants to celebrate her 75th birthday by posing in Playboy. Heck yeah, you go Dolly. Age is just a number. And by the way, to you "young" peeps , there are a LOT of sexy well built "mature women" who have taken care of themselves, just saying."

Dolly Parton Rocking Her Original Playboy Costume

Earlier this year, rumors sparked that the "Jolene" hitmaker would return to Playboy donning the iconic bunny suit.

In her previous interview with "60 Minutes Australia," the Grammy Hall of Famer confessed that she has no plans of slowing down in the entertainment industry. Parton also expressed her desire to land on the cover of the men's magazine again.

"I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74, and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again. See I did Playboy magazine years ago, and I thought it'd be such a hoot if they'll go for it - I don't know if they will - if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75," she said at the time.

Parton also joked about wearing the same exact outfit and rocking the famous costume since her "boobs are still the same."

In 1978, a then 32-year-old blonde bombshell graced Playboy's covers, becoming the first country singer to appear on the cover of Playboy.

At the time, the publication dubbed her as the "country queen." On the cover, she was wearing a strapless bodysuit flaunting her ample bosom while donning the iconic black bunny ears with embellished bow tie and cuff.

She capped off the look with a pink furry tail and high-heels with bedazzled fishnet stockings.

