With the election period upon us, celebrities use their platforms to persuade their fans to vote. Katy Perry, Jane Fonda, and other stars could have discovered the most innovative way.

Aside from Perry, seven more celebrities joined the cause to surprise one of Jane Fonda's famous fitness posts. From Amy Schumer to Ashley Benson, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Orlando Bloom, Shaquille O'Neal, and Vanessa Hudgens. They do just that in "Exercise That Vote," and it's a nice watch too.

The "Exercise The Vote" clip is reminiscent of Fonda's fitness videos published in the 80s and early 90s. It is full of spandex sets, grainy visuals, and celebrity cameos.

Did they nail it?

On Monday, Jane Fonda shared a video of her on Instagram doing a futuristic exercise on Zoom with several celebrities present.

"Hello class, we're bringing back the movement!," she greeted the viewers in her sporting red bodysuit and matching sweatband. Until the video cuts to each star performing their own bit, she persuaded others to vote.

"I need you to be strong, I need you to be laser-focused; I need you to be fully committed to the task at hand. So, let's get ready to exercise our right to vote."

The celebrities display their fitness steps while lively music plays in the background, thus urging audiences to vote. While doing sit-ups and wearing pink leg-warmers, Kerry Washington told the viewers to exercise that vote.

Katy Perry, who recently gave birth to a baby girl named Daisy last August, can be seen using a breast pump as she advises viewers to "get pumped to vote." She also spies on her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in another film while he does bicep curls as she enjoys a snack.

The video finishes with Fonda prompting audiences to visit exercisethatvote.org to learn how to enroll.

"Exercise your glutes, exercise your quads, and most of all, exercise your right to vote," Jane Fonda said.

The film, created in collaboration with Register2Vote, was released to inspire Americans to register to vote on or before October, which is the deadline for most states.

Not the first time to recreate videos for a cause

This is not the first time one of her famous Eighties-style fitness videos has been re-created by Fonda to support a cause.

In April, the Fonda made her TikTok debut by encouraging audiences to engage in her first virtual Fire Drill Friday rally. She urges everyone to fight climate change by performing a "workout" for the world.

She noted that there are so many workouts currently happening on television and on computers.

"What I would really like you to do is to workout with me for the planet," Fonda urged.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles