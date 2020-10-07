Coconut Oil as Beard Oil: Why Every Man Should Try it Next

People believe that a beard can add more charisma to a man. With that said, everyone should also know how coconut oil can be a friend in styling them.

For years, men grow their beards not only to show how stylish they can be. Facial hairs are also signs of men's maturity and dominance, and it leaves a remarkable impression on other people.

But scientifically speaking, having a beard means that a man has active testosterones inside his body. Although it is not a bad thing at all, it is still a must to choose the right way to wear your beard.

Whether you want it to be a little messy or well-groomed, it is important to keep in mind that coconut oil in the Philippines and Asian countries can tame your beard's strands.

Why Your Beard Is Not Soft

Before you can try using coconut oil for your beard, it is essential to know the reason why it is not soft in the first place.

Severe weather conditions, including heat and wind exposure, can make your facial hair rough and brittle. Just like how these natural occurrences can affect our skin, beards can also suffer from them.

When left untreated, this will worsen the beard's condition to the point that it can lead to split ends. This, obviously, will lead to more damaged strands.

In addition, not treating them right will make your facial hair more prone to breakage. Your beard needs the same amount of moisture your crowning glory always receives.

While there are countless products in the market, nothing beats the power of coconut oil in the Philippines and other neighboring countries.

How Coconut Oil Can Save Your Beard

If you have been using soaps and regular shampoos to clean your beard, then you are doing it the wrong way.

Your facial hair has natural oils, too, and refusing to use the right and natural product will not save it from damage.

It is a good thing coconut oil exists and can save your day forever.

Coconut oil is the most effective, quality natural product that can soften your facial hair in an instant. This product can also give you the same utmost care to your beard, as it has all the moisturization elements a dry hair needs.

Adding coconut oil to your beard-care routine can also exfoliate your skin under that pesky facial hair without the need to shaving it off.

You can spread out a tablespoon or two of coconut oil to your facial hair using a brush. After rinsing it, you will surely notice how soft and smooth it gets compared to last time.

If you will opt to use a brush that can reach even your skin's surface, that's two benefits in one, as using coconut oil to your skin can also remove excess facial oil.

Growing your beard really consumes time, energy and money. But with the use of coconut oil, your facial hair will not be as hard as it was before.

