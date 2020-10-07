Kanye West Heartbreak: One Indication Kim Kardashian Is Ready for Divorce

It has been a rollercoaster of a year for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Aside from her reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is ending and the rapper's decision to urinate on his Grammy trophies, their marriage's future remains unclear.

According to one tabloid, Kim Kardashian posting sexy photographs on her Instagram is a sign that this is her preparing for her single lifestyle.

Star magazine reported that while her divorce is still on the table, the KKW Beauty mogul is keen on posting risqué pictures of herself to retrieve her sex symbol status.

According to a source, the mom-of-four will never get involved with a man until her divorce is finalized.

However, it doesn't mean that she's looking forward to finding a new husband.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage is still not over. However, the reality star's team is reportedly "strategizing" the announcement of their divorce.

By posting these sexy photos, Kim Kardashian can focus more on her image than the "doom and gloom," as per the outlet.

Kim can't be blamed if she knows that her marriage to the "Jesus Walks" rapper will surely come to an end.

After all, Kanye West also seemed like he doesn't want to deal with marriage issues.

In fact, Heat magazine reported that the "self-made billionaire" wants to escape from it all.

A source told the outlet, "A lot of this is Kanye burying his head in the sand and running away from the inevitable."

The 43-year-old and his 39-year-old wife had a date night in Los Angeles last week, just before heading to Haiti.

"On the rare occasions he does see Kim, it's just for a brief dinner, and then he'll dash off as quickly as possible," and added, "He doesn't want to face the situation they're in right now. He keeps saying he needs to find himself before he can even think about the future."

Insiders told the outlet that Kim is also trying to get rid of all the divorce rumors surrounding them despite her being on the brink of filing for a divorce.

The source revealed, "Kim is one step away from filing for divorce. But first, she wants to sit down with Kanye and talk over the important issues, such as the kids and finances."

While there is no official confirmation from either Kim Kardashian or Kanye West, it's best to take these publications' stories with a grain of salt.

Kim's birthday

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian's post-pandemic birthday plans have been revealed.

The social media influencer is turning 40 years old on October 21, and she thinks it's such a huge milestone in her life.

However, because of the pandemic, she may have to postpone her massive celebrations.

Speaking to Grazia magazine, she confessed that COVID-19 has made her re-think her original plans.

"It was going to be called 'Wild, Wil Miss West's 40th Birthday.'"

But Kim realized, "I don't even want to waste it on a party for myself with five people. I want it to be something. I'm thinking maybe next year. I can have it on my 41st. we can still call it my 40th, right?"

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Marriage 'Hanging By a Thread' As 'Ye Escapes From Drama

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles