Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Marriage 'Hanging By a Thread' As 'Ye Escapes From Drama

It's usually people between the ages of 18 and 30 who go "find themselves," but not Kanye West.

The rapper proves that it's never too late to take a gap year when things are not headed the right way.

Over the past few months, the 43-year-old Grammy-winning artist, who has bipolar disorder, traveled all around the world.

West's bipolar episodes, including erratic behavior and unpredictable outbursts, have worried his fans, family, and most importantly, his wife, Kim Kardashian.

Right now, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is reportedly seeing the end of her six-year marriage from the rapper.

An insider told Heat magazine that Kanye West allegedly wants to escape from it all despite Kim's growing concerns and half-hearted decision.

"A lot of this is Kanye burying his head in the sand and running away from the inevitable," the insider told the outlet, who was also with the "Jesus Walks" rapper during his last visit to Jamaica and Haiti before heading to Los Angeles for a "quick" "date night" with the star.

Insiders told Heat that the KKW Beauty mogul is trying to squash all of the divorce rumors surrounding them, despite on the brink of filing for a divorce.

"Kim is one step away from filing for divorce. But first, she wants to sit down with Kanye and talk over the important issues, such as the kids and finances."

However, the dad-of-four is said to be doing all he can to avoid "that" kind of conversation.

"On the rare occasions he does see Kim, it's just for a brief dinner, and then he'll dash off as quickly as possible."

The insider added, "He doesn't want to face the situation they're in right now."

"He keeps saying he needs to find himself before he can even think about the future."

Though there is no actual confirmation from either Kim Kardashian or Kanye West, it's best to take Heat's news with a grain of salt.

Last week, Kim Kardashian surprised fans with pictures of Kanye West, which seemed to have put the rumors of marriage woes to bed, temporarily.

Kim uploaded a picture of an intimate dinner night with her husband, before uploading a series of candid pictures of their kids.

She captioned the joyful photos, "How did I get so lucky?!?!"

The famous power couple has recently suffered reports that their marriage is headed towards divorce after the "All of the Lights" rapper's Twitter outbursts in the last few months.

In July, Kanye referred to his mother-in-law as "Kris Jung-On" and alleged that she was trying to "lock" him up.

Kanye also revealed that he had wanted a divorce from his reality star wife for years after catching her "cheating."

Following his rants, the 39-year-old mom-of-four immediately few to Wyoming where Kanye was staying, and they were photographed in dramatic scenes from inside the car.

However, the recent uploads on Kim Kardashian's Instagram may be their attempt to work on their marriage.

Even Kanye uploaded a picture of positioned tables and chairs with the caption, "Dinner for 2."

