Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Cast, Plot & Release Date of Demon Slayer's Mugen Train

"Demon Slayer" the movie is the most-awaited film adaptation of the year, and fans do not need to wait for long to watch it.

"Kimetsu no Yaiba," one of the most loved anime series of 2019, will hit the big screens soon through "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba THE MOVIE Mugen Train."

It all started in 2016 when its manga creator, Koyoharu Gotoge, introduced the story to the public. After Shueisha's Weekly Shounen Jump serialized the whole manga, it finally ran from February 2016 to May 2020.

Viz Media published the volumes in English, while Shueisha was responsible for simulpublishing it in English and Spanish through Manga Plus.

Finally, Ufotable released the anime series adaptation for five months, with the 26th episode in September 2019 marking its last episode.

Although the series wrapped up the 52 chapters of the manga, fans craved for more. Fortunately, the creators listened.

Following its manga and anime series' success, "Demon Slayer" the movie will end the waiting game for fans soon.

"Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie" Cast and Plot

The Anime News Network's website revealed the list of actors and actresses who will lend their voices to the characters.

Natsuki Hanae and Akari Kito will voice the main characters, Tanjiro Kamado and Nezuko Kamado respectively. Meanwhile, the Japanese voice cast also includes Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke Hashibira), Satoshi Hino (Kyojuro Rengoku), Daisuke Hirakawa (Enmu), and Hiroshi Kamiya (Akaza).

On the other hand, the American voice actors and actresses who will dub "Demon Slayer The Movie" are Zach Aguilar, Abby Trott, Aleks Le, Mark Whitten, Landon McDonald, and Bryce Papenbrook.

The movie will follow the story of the series' first season. It means that the fan-favorite Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, will be a game-changer once again.

The plot will also focus on Enmu and the preparation to launch an attack on a train. Though Tanjiro appears on the screen, the moving train has so many terrible things inside -- a powerful demon is one of them.

"Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie" Release Date

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, its release date on the U.S. cinemas remains unknown. However, Japan will finally see it in the country's theaters starting October 16.

Weeks before its premiere, ufotable's official Twitter account released another movie promo to hype the fans even more.

"Demon Slayer The Movie" Updates

Aside from getting an animated film, "Demon Slayer" the movie will also be seen on IMAX, per the anime's official website.

Its IMAX version obviously has enhanced sound and experience that will add more thrill whenever Tanjiro unleashes his techniques -- more importantly, his Water Breathing power.

The visuals will also have higher quality, and 38 IMAX facilities in Japan will adapt these improvements.

Meanwhile, the official website also confirmed this week that the movie will run for exactly 1 hour and 57 minutes.

As for its rating, the cinemas will reportedly allow children 12 years old and above to enter the cinemas. Because of this, it is highly likely to receive a PG-13, at least, from the Motion Picture Association.

