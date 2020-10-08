Katharine McPhee Pregnant -- Photo Proof Revealed!

Katharine McPhee has a lot of reasons to celebrate this holiday!

The "American Idol" Season 5 runner-up is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband, David Foster.

People magazine has exclusive photos of the couple, with McPhee looking obviously pregnant. The "Terrified" hitmaker was photographed donning a blue cap, black long-sleeved top, and gray leggings with her baby bump clealry showing as she carried her dog in a sling bag.

[SEE PEOPLE'S EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS HERE]

On the other hand, the music executive sported a laid-back vibe with his navy blue shirt paired with light washed denim, while topping off the casual look with a navy blue cap.

According to the outlet, the couple is out and about in Montecito, California doing errands and shopping for baby needs.

Foster and the "Day and Night" singer tied the knot in June 2019 at Church of St. Yeghiche in South Kensington in West London.

It will be the 36-year-old singer's first child, while the Canadian musician is a father to five daughters, including Jordan, Erin, and Sarah, whom he shares with second wife Rebecca Dyer.

Candian songwriter and author Amy Foster is David's eldest daughter to his first wife and former Skylark member, B.J. Cook.

The Ups and Down of McPhee's Previous Marriages

McPhee and the renowned record producer met in 2006 while she was still a contestant of the singing reality show.

At that time, she was still dating "The Invasion" actor Nick Cokas, whom she later on tied the knot with in 2008.

Like the 16-time Grammy Award winner, the "Scorpion" star had some fair shares of ups and downs in her previous marriage.

In 2016 the "American Idol" alum officially ended her six-year-marriage after filing for a divorce in 2014.

"After six years of marriage, and having been separated for the past year, Katharine McPhee has filed for a dissolution of marriage from Nick Cokas. The two have an amicable relationship and will remain friends. They ask that people respect their privacy during this time, " read a statement from McPhee's legal counsel, as obtained by E!

A year later, rumors sparked that Foster is dating the "House Bunny" actress after they were photographed enjoying a PDA-filled dinner at a posh restaurant in Malibu.

Family-Approved

Moreover, it was Foster's daughter, Erin, who confirmed their relationship through an Instagram post where she called McPhee her "step mom."

In a previous interview with People, Erin shared how the family approved her father's new romance, even describing McPhee as an "awesome" person.

"I really like her. She's awesome. My dad is kind of a hopeless romantic, and Katharine's awesome. We really, really like her, and we've known her for a really long time. And if he's happy, we're happy," Risn shared.

The couple got engaged in 2018 during their vacation in Italy.

In an Instagram post, "The Lost Wife Of Robert Durst" actress showed off her massive diamond engagement ring with an emotional tribute for her father.

"My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation."

