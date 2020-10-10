Attention Seeker? Meghan Markle Gets Slammed for Stealing Katharine McPhee’s Spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came out to celebrate David Foster and Katharine McPhee's baby news. However. some critics didn't receive it well.

Night Out With the Fosters

For months, the runaway royals have been delivering virtual speeches in their previous Beverly Hills mansion before moving to a $14.65 million secluded Montecito estate in Santa Barbara. With that said, their recent night out was the first time they were spotted with their close pals.

According to The Daily Mail, the foursome enjoyed their three-hour meal at the luxurious Lucky's Steakhouse in Montecito.

The 39-year-old duchess looked stunning as always, wearing a cozy beige sweater paired with black leather pants and mid-length beige trench coach over her shoulders.

To balance her minimalist chic look, Meghan also wore an orange Chloe Gosselin mules kitten heel and a black Stella McCartney hobo bag.

On the other hand, Prince Harry donned a casual vibe look with a white button-up shirt, dark-colored trousers, and brown boots.

The publication added that they wrapped up the double date and left the restaurant at around 10.30 pm.

Meghan Markle Gives Baby Tips To First-Time Mom Katharine McPhee

Apparently, the former "Suits" star gave the pregnant songstress some baby tips as she prepares for a milestone in their life, per Life and Style.

The news came after People reported that the "American Idol" alum and her husband are expecting their first child as a couple.

This will be the 36-year-old singer's first pregnancy, while Foster is already a father to five daughters from his previous marriages.

Fans Accused Meghan Markle of "Stealing" Someone's Thunder

Amid the couples' celebration, some people criticized Meghan Markle online for stealing the spotlight of the momma-to-be.

In a post by Twitter user @Superscuba83, the said critic claimed that the duchess wass trying to steal someone's "thunder."

"QUESTION. Did Meghan stage the latest publicity stunt 2 try & outshine Prince William & Catherine OR was the narcissist going 4 the 'She could be pregnant look?' at the meal of her so called friend who's just announced her pregnancy? Who's thunder is she trying 2 steal?"

Another commenter agreed with the sentiment and claimed that Meghan has a tendency to "upstage" members of the royal family.

"I think more the first option. We know she (and by extension, her lapdog) have a habit of trying to upstage other RF members. All this time without being seen in public and suddenly papped on a night out. Right when William's in the news (and rightly so). How convenient!"

On the other hand, an individual mentioned that the former royal is attempting to start rumors that she is pregnant with baby number two.

"She's trying to make us think she can still "get pregnant" she's past her "used by date."

Meanwhile, another individual accused the former actress of being jealous of Prince William and Kate Middleton before pointing out that she was imitating Princess Diana.

"She didn't look preggers a few days back in that tight, slash neck top she was wearing. I think she is copying Diana again. Diana sometimes just threw her coat/jacket over her shoulders. IMO she is just plain envious of the Cambridges & the pap pics r to get her some media space," the said user wrote.

To recall, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been bombarded with pregnancy news after they officially stepped down as senior members of the Firm.

In one article on Express U.K. back in September, it stated that fans are convinced Meg will soon have their second baby.

READ MORE: Chelsea Handler Confesses Love for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Gets Extra Sensual

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles