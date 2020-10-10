No Way! Shaquille O'Neal Gets Honest About Daughters Possibly Dating NBA Players

While he is considered one of the most dominant players in NBA history, Shaquille O'Neal is the typical doting yet strict father to his kids at home.

In his recent interview with Us Weekly, the basketball legend opened up about his relationship to his kids -- most especially to three daughters Taahirah, 24, Amirah, 18, and Me'arah, 14.

The 48-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers superstar explained that he wants his children to be "fully educated and fully independent."

"I want them to have most of those goals, and once they get 18 on and they become little mini-adults, I'm not going to be the dad that says, 'Do this, do that.' [I'll] guide them in the right path."

O'Neal also wished them to prioritize their education and carve out their own life: "In the perfect world, I'd like them to have a bachelor's and masters and [be] going into their own field."

Shaquille O'Neal With House Rules and Boys

The three-time NBA MVP winner is also keeping his daughters in check, especially with boys.

He revealed that he probably wouldn't let them date NBA players, which makes sense since he knows the ins and out of the industry.

In his previous interview with the same publication back in January, the former pro-basketball player turned sports analyst described himself as his kids' "friend rather than the disciplinarian."

He later shared that he might look strict as a father, but he is more "like a buffer" to the family. Shaq said that he is the kind of father who doesn't have a lot of rules, noting that the mothers of his kids are doing an amazing job in raising them.

"If my ex-wife tells my daughter, 'You can't have a boyfriend now,' I would be the one to say, 'Guys are crazy. Do this. You need to focus on your education. Learn a little bit about yourself before you start thinking about guys. I'm more like the buffer,'" O'Neal added.

For what it's worth though, the NBA icon back then dropped the bomb that his daughters "can't date until they're 25."

Following Dad's Footsteps

Like Shaq, his 18-year-old daughter Amirah followed his footsteps and expressed interest in the same sport.

On Instagram, she announced her commitment to join the team in her father's alma mater, Louisiana State University (LSU).

"Although I don't fully know what's ahead of me, I am ready for the challenge. I never imagined myself saying this, but I am excited to say that I have decided to commit to being a student-athlete at LSU alongside my brother Shareef. I am sooooo grateful to spend my next four years as a Tiger," she wrote.

Alongside Amirah is her brother Shareef O'Neal, who has confirmed his transfer to LSU from the University of California, Los Angeles after being redshirted for a year.

Shareef is a standout center who averaged 17.2 points in her former school, the Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California.

