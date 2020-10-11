Simon Cowell NOT Bedridden: Mogul Is Recovering Well, Already Walking 10k Daily

Earlier reports claim that Simon Cowell was going to be bedridden for six more months.

According to The Sun, the music mogul was reportedly taking longer to heal than expected from spinal surgery after breaking his back in August.

The tabloid further added that Simon is on powerful painkillers and shall be confined to his bed with round-the-clock nurses aside from his brace.

An unnamed source told The Sun, "It's been a rough few weeks. Simon's a fighter and fairly gung-ho."

"Naturally, he thought he'd be out of action for a few weeks and then, if not doing ironman contests, at least be back on the showbiz circuit."

"Instead, he's had a setback from surgery."

Simon reportedly also thought of making a TV comeback to tape for "America's Got Talent" and "Britain's Got Talent" but has nixed the idea.

The source added that despite Simon being in high spirits, he's also vain.

Simon doesn't reportedly like going on national TV with no makeup while on a heavy dose of medications.

However, The Sun's report is said to be untrue.

The TV star is resting in his Malibu home alongside his girlfriend Lauren Silverman, and their son Eric.

Recently, Simon Cowell celebrated his 61st birthday and even received phone calls from celebrities.

According to Page Six, Simon is not bedridden and is motivated to get back on his feet.

An insider told the outlet that he's already been out of his brace and is already walking 10,000 steps daily.

"Simon's having little or no visitors due to COVID, but he's doing 10,000 steps a day and swimming regularly."

"It's become an ongoing joke that Lauren has to run to keep up with him," they added.

In August, Simon's "AGT" co-star Howie Mendel revealed that he was doing "spectacularly well."

Simon Cowell's weight-loss

Simon Cowell has also been making some significant changes to his lifestyle over the last few years that he lost about 20 pounds.

Before his accident, he was pictured looking slimmer as it has been reported he cut out dairy, sugar, gluten, and red meat from his diet.

According to the record executive, he was advised to cut down on his alcohol as well.

Speaking to Extra,"I went to see this very well-known guy. And he said to be, after doing some blood work, 'You can't have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten.'"

However, that still didn't stop him from having his alcoholic drinks.

Simon admitted to just cutting down on alcohol, as it was also his doctor's advice.

"'Maybe not quite as much as you had before,'" the doctor reportedly said.

His lifestyle haul was actually inspired after a health scare in 2017, where he fell down the stairs due to low blood pressure.

Simon was hospitalized and later spoke about how the incident became a wake-up call for him.

He told The Sun at that time that sometimes people get reminders that they aren't invincible, and that was his.

"It was a huge shock. They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure, and so I have got to take good care of myself to sort that out."

He believes that he still has a responsibility in the world, including being a dad.

READ MORE: Kanye West Confusion: 'Ye Is Running for President AND Vice President?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles