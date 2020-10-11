Chrissy Teigen Heartbreak: Model Finally Giggles After Devastating Miscarriage

Upon sharing to her fans the unfortunate news of her miscarriage, Chrissy Teigen vanished for a short while to deal with her grief. But she's now back and has a little good news to share.

According to the outspoken model, she has achieved a milestone for someone dealing with unbelievable pain: her first giggle.

After two weeks of being silent, Teigen shared that she finally giggled, thanks to a funny post by the Betches Instagram account. This social media account took it upon itself to pull in hilarious content across social media and has been offering a lot of laughable posts.

One of them tickled Teigen's funny bone. Originally posted by Kara Morehart, the funny post read, "Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I'm excited I'll be wearing a mask so I don't have to hear "mustache too?" The Betches IG handler than added, "it's the little things."

Teigen then commented, "finally, a giggle, thank you." Followers who read the statement cannot help but sympathize with John Legend's wife, as miscarriage is a no-joke experience. As fans sent her once more their love and condolences, the Betches account replied to the celebrity's comment, saying it's an honor and privilege to have made her giggle.

Just two weeks ago, the Sports Illustrated model shocked many when she announced that she lost her third baby, named Jack. Weeks prior to this tragedy, the star already said this third pregnancy is unlike what she had in the past because it's difficult and it required her to take complete bed rest.

Still, everyone thought they'll be fine given Teigen's tenacity and obvious care for her unborn child. She was also the ultimately excited mom-of-three to be, constantly sharing updates about her pregnancy amid life in the middle of the pandemic with two kids.

However, excessive bleeding caused the tragedy, which dealt Teigen and Legend with a kind of deep pain that they never experienced before. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she said.

Chrissy also shared that even though they were never the ones to already have baby names prepared for their kids, deciding until the last possible moment after they're born, the third pregnancy was different. They had been calling it Jack "for some reason," only adding to their heartbreak. Despite not "making it to the family," Teigen said Jack will always be.

She also apologized to the tiny being who could not survive and said he will always be loved. Apart from this post, Teigen also continued to tweet out random emotions. She once posted as if she's starting to accept the fact already and said "everyday can't be full of sunshine."

Later on, she tweeted out a sad post, claiming she cannot believe she is driving home from the hospital with no baby.

Celebrities have poured in their love for the model and her whole family during the trying time.

