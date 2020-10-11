Goodbye, Jay Cutler: Kristin Cavallari Smooches With Mystery Man After Summer Split

Kristin Cavallari is getting a second shot in the love department amid her recent divorce with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

The news came after the "Very Cavallari" star was spotted out and about with comedian Jeff Dye at Fulton Market district of Chicago, where she has a store nearby.

According to TMZ, the Colorado-born reality star put on a flirty display as she was spotted kissing Dye on the lips.

In addition, the duo also follow each other on social media and have responded to each other's posts.

Who Is Jeff Dye?

The 37-year-old Washington native is an actor and a stand-up comedian.

He started performing at Giggles Comedy Club and later found himself having his own shows for MTV called "Money Strangers" and "Numbnuts."

Dye's big shot in Hollywood came in 2010 after he landed his very own 24-episode "Comedy Central Presents" special. He later got his reality-travel show "Better Late Than Never," alongside veteran comedian Henry Winkler and Canadian actor William Shatner.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Marriage Drama

The PDA sighting comes six months after the "Laguna Beach" alum and the former American football quarterback announced their separation in April, ending their seven years of marriage.

In a joint statement, Cavallari and the NFL superstar mentioned that they were "deeply grateful" for the moments and the relationship they shared together.

Although they did not detail the reason behind the breakup, they asked fans for privacy and respect as they dealt with the issue.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," the statement read. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

"The Hills" star and Cutler, who met in 2010 through the introduction of pal and entertainment reporter Giuliana Rancic, share three children -- Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

Did Jay Cutler Cheat on Kristin Cavallari?

Prior to the split, rumors sparked that the former quarterback was unfaithful to Cavallari, which became the center of the Season 3 of "Very Cavallari."

He has been romantically linked to Kristin's former best friend Kelly Henderson, which Cavallari opposed at the time, saying that it was all untrue.

"When season 2 was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair," she explained during the season premiere, per Cosmopolitan. "Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true. It wasn't the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it."

However, later on, the reality star blasted her ex-best friend and accused her of using her for fame.

Shortly after, Henderson broke her silence and pointed out that there's no affair between her and the former athlete.

"I have nothing to do with their divorce, and I am not dating Jay Cutler," she mentioned on the "All's Fair" podcast.

