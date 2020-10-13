Shaquille O'Neal Reveals TRUTH Why He Will Never Join 'Dancing With The Stars'

Shaquille O'Neal forewarned everyone that they will never see him appear on "Dancing with the Stars" for one valid reason.

The ABC show "Dancing with the Stars" has been attempting to cast Shaquille O'Neal. But despite countless tries, it never received a nod from the NBA star.

To finally shed some light on why he does not want to do it, O'Neal sat down for an interview with Us Weekly and revealed the reason why.

The 48-year-old athlete said that he was left in awe by those basketball players who joined the show. Those athletes who showed that they can perform out of the court were Lamar Odom, Rick Fox, Metta Sandiford-Artest and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, among others.

Despite that, he confessed that he does not have the same "discipline and courage" to appear and compete for the Mirrorball trophy.

"I can't do it, yeah. I wouldn't do it now," O'Neal told Us Weekly. "I like being the innovator. If it was season 1, I would do it. But I can't do it in season 2 [or after]."

Instead of joining, the "Big Podcast with Shaq" host chose to applaud Charles Oakley, who recently got eliminated in the current season of "Dancing with the Stars."

"[Charles] looks really good. Now, he was always a guy that stayed in shape and it was really good and his outfit and his hips are still working really good," O'Neal went on.

Prior to Oakley's elimination, the former Boston Celtics player even invited his followers to vote for the former power forward and Emma Slater.

O'Neal Voted For the First Time

Although he does not see himself having his "first time" on "Dancing with the Stars," O'Neal recently marked a different "first" on his list.

On Wednesday, the former basketball player revealed to his "The Big Podcast with Shaq" that he voted for the first time this year.

According to O'Neal, he likes to be honest during his program. Thus, he disclosed that he already cast an early absentee ballot for the upcoming election.

He also mentioned how he has no valid excuse for why he only voted now. However, he made it clear that his change of heart suddenly occurred since he wants to help the local officials who will win the election soon.

He even worked with former first lady Michelle Obama on her voting initiative, "When We All Vote."

″[N]ow I'm doing all these voting campaigns, and you know one thing I never like to do is be a hypocrite," O'Neal uttered.

Some people criticized him for not voting in the past few years. Amid all of that, O'Neal still expressed how he feels good now that he finally cast his vote.

As of writing, he has not revealed who he voted for.

