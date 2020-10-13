Bedridden What?! Simon Cowell Marks Major Milestone Since Scary Bike Accident

After Simon Cowell figured into a horrible bike accident that broke his back and required him to be placed in the hospital for a while, the enigmatic music mogul is back living life as if nothing happened.

In fact, he just celebrated his birthday in high spirits. In the first footage of him circulating in social media since his horrific accident, it can be seen that Cowell is happy to be turning 61 with his loved ones by his side,

He may be known as "Mr. Nasty" because of his comments on the different talent shows he was part of, but he's widely loved by not only his family but also co-workers and fans. On the footage shared by his friend Terri Seymore, 48, he was blowing out candles on his birthday cake.

His 6-year-old boy, Eric, was just the most adorable. The youngster could be seen running around the kitchen on this clip, obviously happy to be the one given the honor of presenting his dad with the frosted birthday cake. The kid was positively skipping when he approached his father, all the while singing "Happy Birthday.

Simon could be heard and seen laughing in surprise.

When the cake was placed on the table, the camera panned to the judge's face, showing his delighted expression with a wide smile.

He rested back on his armchair, which shows to the fans that he could now sit upright after spending two months at home recovering from his back injuries.

Cowell looked quite fit, considering what has happened, in one of his trademark white tees. He also had a navy cardigan on.

Simon's long-term partner, Laura Silverman, was also caught on camera since she was sitting next to him. She could be heard saying the cake was off-limits for the judge, probably because he is still on the mend and should follow a strict healthy diet. According to her, this is actually the second cake that Simon could not have, but at least the kids can enjoy it.

Cowell's birthday was back on October 7, but it is apparent that the family decided that it is best to celebrate it during the weekend. This is probably why Cowell looked so surprised by the cake given to him by his son.

The "Britain's Got Talent" judge had many fans and co-workers worried when he had to undergo emergency surgery following his accident. But he has bested a lot of odds and now recovering quite well. However, he had decided to keep a low profile to speed the recovery along, even though there were already reports of him wanting to start working again.

According to one source for Mirror UK back in August, Cowell has accepted the bitter truth that he would be missing on the "America's Got Talent" shows, but he still wanted to recover quickly to go back on future shows. When he was still in the hospital, he was still working hours on his iPad, a testament to how much of a workaholic he is.

READ MORE: Is Chris Evans' Nude Leak Planned? Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Theory!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles