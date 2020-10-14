Demi Lovato Heartbreak: Max Ehrich Quickly Moves on With New Love

A rebound love for sure? How are people going to perceive Max Ehrich now dating "American Idol" Alum Sonika Vaid, when it was a just a few days ago that he was seen crying over his split with Demi Lovato?

Max Ehrich's New GF Is Sonika Vaid?

Ehrich was recently spotted sobbing in the beach where he proposed to Demi, with the actor seemingly heartbroken over their failed engagement.

Apparently, he no longer is, as new reports have it he has already moved on. Less than a month since his engagement to Demi ended, and a few weeks of relentless drama about wanting her back, Ehrich is said to be already with Vaid.

For those not in the know, Vaid was part of the Season 15 roster of the popular talent show.

Ehrich was the one who shared the photo of them on his IG, so it cannot be blamed that people assumed a budding relationship between them.

In the image, Max can be seen beaming widely with his arm wrapped around Sonika, whose head was turned as she looked over her shoulder. It does not look like a photo between friends.

Max also tagged Sonika's official Instagram handle in the said post. The two were dressed mostly in black and looked as if they are going out for the night. A date, maybe.

The fact that the photo has no caption dramatically implies there is something in there.

He is constantly making some social media outbursts that do not look cool on anyone. One minute he is crying for Demi to return, and the next, accusing her of having used him. According to reports, Demi is just plainly disappointed with him.

Bye Demi Lovato? Or Can You Please be Jealous, Demi?

According to Hollywood Life though, Ehrich is apparently on a rebound after he lost Demi Lovato.

Now, the accusations thrown at him that he proposed to Demi for publicity seem to make more sense to fans.

The former couple got engaged in July 2020 after being with each other almost everyday during the COVID-19 quarantine and lockdown. At the time, Lovato announced the engagement with a truly heartwarming post that got fans cheering for their girl.

Alas, true love for the singer, who has gone through so much in life.

Unfortunately, the two broke up back in September, with no clear reason given. Two days after Demi said the engagement is off, Ehrich took to his IG story to say he was blindsided. According to him, he only found out about the end of their engagement through a tabloid.

While he got the sympathy of many on that account, Max's actions as the days and weeks passed by after the split started to bother many. It was, first and foremost, bothering for his ex Demi.

So what could be said of this possible new relationship? Should Demi Lovato even be heartbroken over him moving on?



