Football Star Cristiano Ronaldo Positive for COVID-19 -- What Happened?

International football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Portuguese Football Association confirmed on their website that the Juventus forward is "well, without symptoms, and in isolation."

The 35-year-old football legend would have to skip Portugal's face-off against Sweden on October 14, as he continues to fully recover while in quarantine.

"Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result," the statement furthered, adding that Ronaldo has been taken out from the training facility.

Just recently, Ronaldo posted a photo of himself as he shared a meal alongside his Portugal teammates.

"United on and off the field!" the football star wrote.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, took to Instagram Story as she shared a photo of her son wearing the red Portugal jersey with the message: "God gives great battles to great warriors, and it is one more war that you will win, son."

Celebrities and Fans React to Cristiano Ronaldo's COVID-19 Diagnosis

The football superstar received overwhelming support and well-wishes from social media, including "Good Morning Britain" presenter Piers Morgan, who wished him a "speedy recovery."

"BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Coronavirus, sent home from international duty to self-isolate. Wish @Cristiano all the best for a speedy recovery."

British entrepreneur and West London Film Studios owner Frank Khalid also echoed the same sentiment and wished him good health.

"Just heard the news that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid 19. Wish him a speedy recovery," he posted.

Former England and Barcelona star Gary Lineker, for his part, posted: "News in that @Cristiano has tested positive for Coronavirus. I'm sure he'll see it off as comfortably as he does defenders."

Furthermore, Aussie Youtuber Jake Buckley is confident that the pro athlete would recover from the dreaded virus.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is gonna recover from COVID-19 and his fanboys will all go: "Messi could never beat Coronavirus. He needs to get the virus to prove himself."

On the other hand, one fan expressed her concern towards Ronaldo's COVID-19 diagnosis and pointed out that it might cause serious health problems in the long run.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. This could be worrisome because of the potential heart problems the virus could cause in athletes."

Last August, the Juventus forward flew into his hometown in Madeira, Portugal, as Europe's coronavirus cases rose.

The 35-year-old athlete stayed at his $9 million (£7million) seven-story luxury villa hideaway with a rooftop pool overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Ronaldo was said to be with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and his four kids: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Alana Martina, Eva Maria, and Mateo, alongside his mother, Dolores, and brother Hugo.

His posh mansion also features a jacuzzi, football pitch, and two Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Juventus Defender Daniele Rugani Previously Tested Positive from COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest football player to test positive for COVID-19.

Prior to his diagnosis though, his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani was among the first athletes who tested positive for coronavirus.

At the time, the Italian defender did not experience any symptoms despite testing positive.

READ MORE: Sorry, Chris Evans! Lily James Makes Out With Dominic West

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles