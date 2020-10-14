'Kimi Wa Kanata' Movie: Cast, Plot, & Release Date of New Japanese Film

The Japanese anime film catalog continues to grow this year, and the "Kimi Wa Kanata" movie will soon be a great addition to the list.

Through the years, Japanese animated films focus on magical cities and mystical characters. Their remarkable animations also complete the whole viewing experience.

This time, "Kimi Wa Kanata" will bring its viewers to another dimension, where the lead character finds herself in the middle of a city that unceasingly experiences changes.

"Kimi Wa Kanata" Movie Creators and Cast

On Monday, the official website of the anime finally revealed the complete list of characters. They also named the people behind what is expected to be a masterpiece film.

Honoka Matsumoto, the actress behind numerous comical roles, plays the lead character named Mio. Meanwhile, Toshiki Seto supports her as Arata Kishimo.

Meanwhile, Saori Hayami gives life to Kiku-chan, the mysterious girl who leads Mio soon after she wakes up in the unknown world.

Koichi Yamadare and Ikue Otani join forces to voice a character called Gimon.

Anna Tsuchiya (Orika), Nobuko Sendo (Sachi Miyamisu), Takehiro Kimoto, Mari Natsuki (Mori Obaa-Chan), and Naoto Takenaka (Mogari), among others, complete the cast list.

Meanwhile, the site also unveiled the names who will work behind the scenes.

Yoshinobu Sena, "Vampire Holmes" lead voice actor, is the director and screenwriter of the film. The "Kimi Wa Kanata" movie will mark his first theatrical anime film after voicing other characters in the past.

He partnered with Digital Network Animation to produce the flick, while CUCURI is responsible for planning and development.

"Kimi Wa Kanata" Movie Trailer and Release Date



The official website also released the trailer for Sena's first feature-length theatrical animation work.

As seen in the teaser, the story is a youth fantasy animation that will unveil the mysteries surrounding Ikebukuro City. Some people even noticed how it has some similarities with Makoto Shinkai's "Weathering With You."

It centers on the story of Mio and Arata. The usual puppy love concept is on the script. However, the biggest plot twist occurs when the two got into a trivial argument one day.

When Mio decides to reconcile with her childhood friend, she, unfortunately, gets herself into an accident. When she wakes up again, she finds herself in a new and unfamiliar world.

The creators of the animated flick announced that Japan will have its first glimpse of this movie on November 27.

Aside from the movie trailer, the official website also unveiled its teaser poster visual, where the two lead characters stand in front of the East Exit of Tokyo's Ikebukuro Station.

The tagline on the poster also added more "feels" as it reads, "Why can't I remember ..."

In the background, the rock band saji (formerly phatmans after school) sings the film's theme song "Shunkan Dramatic" (Dramatic Moment).

The new trailer follows the official teaser released in July 2020. After a long wait, anime fans will finally see it after a month now.

Its release dates in the U.S. and other countries are yet to be announced, mainly due to cinema conflicts and the coronavirus pandemic. Despite that, Otakus all over the globe already showed support to the "Kimi Wa Kanata" movie online.

READ MORE: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Cast, Plot & Release Date of Demon Slayer's Mugen Train

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles