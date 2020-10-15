Jessica Simpson's Quarantine Date Night Look: No Pants Needed!

Jessica Simpson teased her fans with a surprising date night look.

The blonde beauty shared a glimpse of how she spices up her marriage with her husband, Eric Johnson.

In her recent Instagram post, the "Take My Breath Away" hitmaker sizzled in a pants-free photo, flaunting her long sexy legs as she wore nothing but her black long-sleeved bodysuit from her Jessica Simpson Collection and a zebra print high heeled shoes.

"Pandemic date nights look a little different these days. No pants required," she wrote, followed by a tongue-out emoji.

Meanwhile, fans took to the comments section to gush about the "I Think I'm In Love With You" singer's quarantine inspired look.

"What the heck are you doing to look so freakin fantastic," one user wrote, while another one thanked the "Blonde Ambition" actress for posting the pic for some positive vibe.

"My lawwwwwddddd. Finally, a positive to this pandemic."

On the other hand, one fan joked about Simpson getting pregnant again.

"Will we be seeing baby number 4 in 40 weeks gorgeous!!"

The 40-year-old singer-turned-actress has three kids, namely: Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute, and her youngest, Birdie Mae Johnson.

During her third pregnancy, Simpson revealed that she experienced health issues and even got hospitalized due to bronchitis.

At the time, she updated her fans on Instagram and shared that aside from her lung condition, she also suffered from severe swelling in her feet.

"After a month of sciatica pain, followed by three weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today, I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!" she posted in February 2019.

Shredding Those Post Baby Weight

A year after giving birth, Jessica Simpson wowed her 5.6 million followers over her massive transformation.

The "Employee of the Month" actress has been doing a lot of exercises, including yoga, to shred off her post-baby weight.

She previously shared a photo on her Instagram showing off her fit physique as she rocked a black sports bra and a high waist animal print leggings.

"Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset," she captioned the photo, featuring a stunning sunset backdrop.

The "Open Book" author once revealed in her social media that she lost 100 pounds after welcoming their third child.

"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240) My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAEand emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder," she wrote.

Her comment section was full of questions regarding her post-baby weight.

One fan even stressed how much effort the singer has put into her daily routine to achieve that body.

"That's amazing!!! Great job and no doubt some seriously hard work!"

Following this, her trainer, Harley Pasternak, shared to E! news that the blonde beauty had no crazy diets but instead, she focused on daily exercise and eating healthy food.

